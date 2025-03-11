Most hilarious reactions to Snoop Dogg’s viral post featuring Gachagua

American rap legend Snoop Dogg has once again sent social media into a frenzy after posting a meme featuring former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The unexpected post on the rapper’s Instagram page sparked a wave of reactions from Kenyans, who flooded the comment section with humorous takes and patriotic banter.

As soon as Snoop's post gained traction, Kenyans declared it a national victory.

Comments such as "All Kenyans… let’s gather here!" and "The international man" flooded in, with many users hilariously claiming this was a big global recognition for the impeached deputy president.

One user jokingly wrote, "Uncle Snoop will never see so many comments from any single country 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Kenyans we stand undefeated".

Others referenced popular Kenyan phrases, adding, "Alaaa Jamaa ya mulima is playing international", a nod to the former deputy president’s roots in Mt Kenya.

Several users couldn’t resist comparing Gachagua’s sudden global attention to that of President William Ruto.

One comment humorously speculated, "At this rate, Gachagua will be invited to the White House before Ruto!"

While the original post may not have directly mentioned Gachagua, Kenyans seized the moment to push their inside jokes, with some even suggesting that the DP’s influence had now reached Hollywood.

This is not the first time Kenyans have dominated an international celebrity’s social media. In the past, personalities such as Chris Brown, Tyga, and even podcast duo ShxtsnGigs have experienced the power of Kenyan internet culture.

Snoop Dogg's History with Kenyan Memes

Snoop Dogg’s love for humorous content has made him one of the most followed and engaged celebrities on social media.

Over the years, he has frequently shared memes, videos, and viral moments from across the world, and Kenya has been no exception.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable instances where Snoop Dogg has spotlighted Kenyan figures or content.

Pastor Nganga

One of the earliest Kenyan clips to feature on Snoop Dogg’s page was a viral video of controversial preacher Pastor James Ng’ang’a .

In the video, the preacher is seen slapping members of his congregation, supposedly as a form of spiritual discipline.

Snoop shared the video with a humorous caption, implying that the pastor was punishing his flock for failing to give offerings on time.

While some found the clip hilarious, others criticized Snoop for making light of a serious issue.

The incident also reignited debates about the conduct of some religious leaders in Kenya and their controversial methods of ‘deliverance.’

Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has a knack for over-the-top skits, but one particular video propelled him to international attention, thanks to Snoop Dogg .

In the video, Eric dramatically reenacts exaggerated romantic gestures, complete with unnecessary acrobatics and emotional theatrics.

Snoop Dogg shared the video, and within 24 hours, it had garnered over 8 million views, attracting reactions from U.S. celebrities like Kevin Hart and DC Young Fly.