Matata's Marcus Ojiambo has spoken for the first time about his past romantic relationship with Ruth Kamande, who was sentenced to death in 2018 for the murder of her boyfriend.

Speaking in a recent interview, Marcus offered a personal glimpse into a past that connects him to one of Kenya’s most publicised criminal cases.

"It's a true story. Ruth Kamande was my first love... My first girlfriend," he stated, setting the stage for a story of young love that ended long before tragedy struck.

Their story began in Nairobi's Dandora estate.

'We were genuine friends'

Marcus painted a picture of a close, youthful relationship, even describing Kamande, a black belt then in Taekwondo, as someone who was once very dear to him.

Marcus Ojiambo

He noted the depth of their connection, saying, "We were genuine friends. She could even sleep over at our home."

However, the relationship eventually soured.

Marcus disclosed that their breakup was due to infidelity on her part. "She used to listen to me a lot but then she betrayed me," he explained, adding, "We broke up and I pursued her cousin after."

Years later, news broke that Kamande had been involved in a violent altercation that led to the death of her then-boyfriend, Farid Mohammed.

The news came as a profound shock to Marcus. "I was shocked," he recalled, struggling to reconcile the person he knew with the crime she was accused of.

The Ruth Kamande case

Ruth Wanjiku Kamande was convicted for the 2015 murder of Farid Mohammed.

Ruth Kamande during a past court session

The court found that she had stabbed him 25 times in Buruburu, Nairobi.

During the trial, Kamande claimed she had acted in self-defence after discovering his HIV-positive status, but this defence was rejected by the High Court.

She gained national notoriety after being crowned Miss Lang'ata Women's Prison in 2016 while awaiting trial, with her case culminating in a death sentence in 2018 .

Ruth Wanjiku Kamande, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2018 for the murder of her boyfriend, Farid Mohamed Halim.

Despite the conviction and the horrific nature of the crime, Marcus revealed that he maintained a level of contact with Kamande, visiting her several times in prison.

This connection speaks to the complexity of their shared history. He admitted to being torn between the court's verdict and the memory of the person he once loved.

In a poignant admission, Marcus confessed his internal conflict. "There is part of me that believes her, in a way, 'cause of how I know her as a person. Maybe I don't know the other side," he shared.

Ruth Kamande