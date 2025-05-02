In a significant milestone, MultiChoice is celebrating 30 years of contributing to the growth and transformation of Kenya's film and television industry.

To commemorate this remarkable journey, the company has launched 'Your World of More', an anniversary campaign that honours the loyal customers who have supported it throughout the years.

The campaign will run until September 30, 2025, offering a special tribute to the millions of viewers who have been part of MultiChoice's success story.

As part of the anniversary festivities, MultiChoice is reaffirming its commitment to providing diverse, premium content through its platforms—DStv, Showmax, and GOtv.

The company continues to showcase authentic African narratives that deeply resonate with viewers. This milestone reflects MultiChoice’s ongoing dedication to shaping Kenya's creative economy and delivering world-class entertainment to its audience.

Nzola Miranda, Managing Director of MultiChoice Kenya, shared his thoughts at the anniversary event: “For three decades, we have been at the heart of entertainment in this country, shaping the industry and providing a platform for African stories to thrive. This legacy belongs to every Kenyan who has tuned in, shared in the laughter, and celebrated with us."

Since 2016, we have invested over $50m in the local film industry and worked with over 30 local production houses who in turn employ hundreds of cast members and Small-to-Medium sized businesses contributing to job creation and industry growth. The collaborations have seen us produce over 100 original and exclusive local titles across DStv, GOtv & Showmax, bringing authentic Kenyan stories to life.

Fikirini Jacobs, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy, and Sports, also spoke at the event, emphasizing MultiChoice's significant role in empowering the creative sector.

“For over 30 years, Multichoice has played a pivotal role in empowering our creative sector offering skills, mentorship, and real investment in talent.” He added: “As we chart the future, we are proud to deepen this partnership by bringing on board Kenya’s film legends to co-create a hands-on curriculum that will shape the storytellers of tomorrow.”

The anniversary celebrations also honoured the individuals—actors, producers, and creators—who have contributed their talent and dedication to making MultiChoice a pillar of Kenya's creative economy.

Timothy Owase, CEO of the Kenya Film Commission, congratulated the company for its vital role in advancing Kenya's film and television industry.

“MultiChoice has been an instrumental partner in the evolution of Kenya’s film and television sector. Through unwavering support for local talent and a strong commitment to telling authentically African stories, they have elevated our narratives to international audiences,” he said.

He also added, “As KFC, we recognize the vital role that MultiChoice continues to play in promoting responsible content and nurturing local talent. Their investment in quality storytelling aligns with our mandate to create a vibrant, ethical, and globally competitive film industry. This milestone reaffirms the importance of public-private partnerships in shaping a creative sector that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.”

Since its founding in February 1995, MultiChoice has been at the forefront of premium entertainment, supporting local talent and providing a platform for African storytelling.