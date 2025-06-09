Tanzanian pop sensation Abigail Chams has unveiled her latest single, 'Hold Me', a track that captures the emotional weight of love and loss.

The release comes as Abigail celebrates a major achievement, becoming the first solo female artist from East Africa to be nominated for Best New International Act at the 2025 BET Awards.

A trailblazer for East Africa

At just 21, Abigail Chams, born Abigail Chamungwana, has quickly become one of East Africa’s brightest stars.



Based in Dar es Salaam, she signed with Sony Music Africa at only 18, making her one of the youngest artists from the region to ink a deal with a major label.

Now, with her BET nomination, Abigail cements her place on the global stage. She will represent the continent at the prestigious awards ceremony in Los Angeles, bringing attention to the new wave of African talent reshaping pop and Afrobeat music.

Tanzanian superstar Abigail Chams

‘Hold Me’: Soul-stirring and honest

Produced by Nigerian producer Runcheck, 'Hold Me' is a fusion of Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Bongo Flava.



Abigail’s signature Swahili-English lyricism shines as she tells the story of a love that feels deep but continues to disappoint.

The track further reflects her musical evolution and emotional depth, offering listeners a personal connection through sound.

Global recognition and chart-topping success

Abigail’s rise is marked by numerous milestones, from being the first Tanzanian to perform at Dubai Expo 2020 to gracing The Kelly Clarkson Show, and appearing on a Times Square billboard as a Spotify Equal Africa ambassador.

She has also performed at the NBA Africa Halftime Show and earned praise from icons like Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé.

Her debut EP, '5', topped charts in Tanzania and Africa. Named after the five pillars of her life, God, family, music, her journey, and excellence.

A voice for mental health advocacy

Outside of music, Abigail is also a dedicated mental health advocate. She founded 'The Talk' in 2019 to combat stigma and create safe spaces for youth.