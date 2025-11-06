Incarceration has ended many careers, but for some global reggae stars, it became a point of production.
Prison walls have served as the unlikely backdrop for the creation, release, and even celebration of some of music's most significant works.
From reggae icons to hip-hop legends, these artists proved that a prison sentence could not silence their musical output.
Jah Cure
Jah Cure has served two separate prison sentences, both of which involve music.
In October 2021, Jah Cure allegedly stabbed concert promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake conviction in Dam Square, Amsterdam reportedly over a payment dispute.
In March 2022, a Dutch court convicted him of attempted manslaughter and sentenced him to six years in prison. However, both the prosecution and defence appealed.
In a 2025 retrial, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned the 2022 verdict.
Citing threatening voice messages as proof of premeditation, the court upgraded his conviction to the more serious charge of attempted murder. Consequently, his sentence was increased to eight years and four months.
This recent sentence is the second time Jah Cure has been imprisoned. His first conviction is, paradoxically, what launched his career.
In 1999, he was sentenced to 15 years in a Jamaican prison on charges of rape, robbery, and gun possession.
While incarcerated at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, he was granted access to recording equipment and from his cell, he recorded and released three albums; 'Free Jah's Cure: The Album - The Truth (2000)', 'Ghetto Life (2003)' and 'Freedom Blues (2005)'.
He was released on parole in 2007 after serving eight years, having become one of reggae's biggest stars while imprisoned.
Vybz Kartel
Perhaps no other artist has demonstrated the ability to maintain commercial dominance from prison like Vybz Kartel.
Kartel was arrested in 2011 for the murder of his associate, Clive 'Lizard' Williams.
In 2014, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison and for over a decade, Kartel remained the 'King of Riddimz' by constantly releasing chart-toppers from behind bars which included hundreds of singles and several full-length projects.
This led to constant speculation about his recording methods, with theories ranging from him recording vocals on contraband mobile phones, which were then sent to producers, to allegations of collusion or preferential treatment by prison officials.
His 2016 album, 'King of the Dancehall,' was released while he was incarcerated and became one of his most critically and commercially successful albums, debuting at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
In March 2024, the UK's Privy Council, Jamaica's final court of appeal, overturned his conviction due to juror misconduct and he was released from prison in July 2024.
Buju Banton
While Buju Banton did not begin his career from prison, his highest career honour arrived after he was incarcerated.
Banton was arrested in 2009 in the United States and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He released his tenth album, 'Before the Dawn,' on September 28, 2010, while he was awaiting his trial.
In February 2011, Banton was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Just weeks after his conviction, on 13 February 2011, 'Before the Dawn' won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Banton's son accepted the award on his behalf.