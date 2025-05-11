Inside Groovy Jo’s world: Upbringing, music, & self-discovery [Pulse Interview]

Groovy Jo is not just a rapper; she’s an artist unafraid of emotion, exploration, and evolution.

In an interview with writer, the fast-rising Kenyan rapper opened up about the personal experiences that shape her music, her genre-bending approach, and what she hopes her legacy will be.

Groovy Jo’s latest single ‘Stay Here’ marks a pivotal moment in her musical journey — one that merges emotional depth with an infectious beat.

The track is rooted in personal experience but intentionally crafted to uplift.

I have recently fallen in love with oontz. It’s calming yet drives a sense of excitement and triggers movement. I feel like when you experience heartbreak, oontz can be a calming sort of placebo... you believe you will be fine, and in turn, you feel better and be fine.

This blend of emotional transparency and danceability reflects Groovy Jo’s growing mastery of her craft — turning pain into something people can move to.

A new chapter, without forgetting the past

Describing ‘Stay Here’ as the beginning of a new era, Groovy Jo insists that she's not abandoning her roots but rather expanding her sonic universe.

It’s more of a door in my musical home. There are many doors for me musically, hence I’m not boxed into one small space. I love to dabble, so I’m not leaving any element of my music behind — just exploring new directions. I’m not just a rapper, I’m an artist.

This genre-fluid mindset allows her to move seamlessly from hard-hitting bars to melodic love songs, often within the same project.

Mbagathi upbringing and musical influences

Born and raised along Mbagathi Road in Nairobi, Groovy Jo's childhood was deeply shaped by music — and solitude.

“I was an indoor, very introverted child who was in love with music from a young age,” she recalls.

Her father introduced her to global icons like Madonna, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and Michael Jackson. But it was her older sister’s influence that truly lit the spark.

She listened to a lot of hip-hop and grungy music. She used to rap in my face, trying to get me to know the words. We all just loved her taste in music.

The youngest in her family, Groovy Jo often found herself alone, which led her to begin writing deeply introspective rap lyrics.

Carving out her space in Kenyan Hip-Hop

Kenya’s hip-hop landscape is vibrant and diverse, but Groovy Jo brings a unique voice — both literally and lyrically.

I feel like what makes me stand out most times is my voice, but in all honesty, my bars are insane. I haven’t heard any rapper who sounds even close to my lyricism, all offence.

Her confidence is not misplaced — her music consistently fuses clever wordplay with raw emotion.

Shattering misconceptions about women in rap

As a woman in a male-dominated genre, Groovy Jo is keenly aware of the misconceptions that follow.

“I think people believe that for women, it comes easier than for men — that’s something I’ve heard a lot and it’s so stupid,” she says. In reality, it’s a grind, and she’s worked hard to earn her space and respect.

Groovy Jo is not afraid to switch sounds when the mood calls for it — often using emotion as her compass.

“I get bored so easily, and that’s what makes me want to make different types of music,” she shares.

I made R&B when I was feeling sad and lovey-dovey, but I was also trying to break the monotony of the hard hip-hop lyrics I’d done before.

Tracks like ‘Logo’, one of her personal favourites, showcase her softer side.

Trusting the process

For Groovy Jo, finishing a song is part instinct, part science.

It’s a gut feeling and it’s also very technical. You can make a song and feel like it’s complete in one day, then listen the next and feel like some beats are off. You get new ideas that make you want to add to it.

That careful attention to detail is part of what makes her music resonate so deeply.

Future dreams and legacy

When asked about her dream collaboration in Kenya, Groovy Jo doesn’t hesitate: “I would love to collaborate with Ssaru — she’s so hard.”

And as for what she wants her legacy to be? “I want people to be like, ‘She is one of the best to ever do it.’”