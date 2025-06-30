The individual talents of each of its members, whose collective passion, creativity, and dedication have played an integral role in shaping the group's identity and recent achievements.

From dance roots, creativity when it comes to naming, inspiring journey from the streets, and enigmatic presence all contribute to the group's dynamic.

As they navigate their new chapter post the departure of one member, Matata continues to fly the Kenyan flag high, blending their heritage with their Norwegian home.

The Band’s Formation and Evolution

Matata was formed in 2016 when its members, who had previously crossed paths in Kenya, reunited in Oslo, Norway, where each pursued further education.

Matata

With five members, the group went on to release their debut single, ‘Denge,’ in 2019, marking the beginning of their steady rise to fame.

Their music, often rapped in Sheng and Swahili incorporates elements of Kenyan culture, resonating with audiences both locally and internationally.

Their music videos, made by Oslo-based producer, are known for high production quality and engaging storylines, featuring dance challenges that go viral on social media.

In January 2025, it was reported that Ken Kimathi, one of the original members, had departed from the group, leaving Matata with four members.

Music band Matata

Despite this sudden change, the group remains committed to their craft, and in February this year, they had several performances, including a collaboration with Nordic Black Theatre at Gamle Munch.

They also released a song featuring Bien, titled ‘Mpishi’ which has gone viral amassing over 7 million views on YouTube in just two months. This evolution showcases their adaptability and dedication to producing innovative music.

The Four Band Members

After the exit of Kimathi, the band now consists of four members Freddy Milanya, Richie Mathu, Festus Kwenda and Marcus Ojiambo.

Music band Matata

Not much is known about each of the members as much of their personal lives has been kept away from the limelight.

Freddy Milanya: The Dancer

Freddy Milanya, one of Matata's founding members, brings a rich dance background to the group. Before joining Matata, he was part of the FBI dance crew, a prominent name in Kenya's dance scene during the Sakata era.

His dance journey began at age nine in his local church, where he performed with friends every Sunday. This early exposure laid the foundation for his later success, with Freddy becoming known for his stage presence and choreography within Matata.

Freddy Milanya

While not much is known about Milanya aside from his days as a dancer with the FBI, he celebrated his 30th birthday in January, 2025.

In a particularly heartwarming gift for his birthday, his bandmates surprised Freddy with a piece of land in Kajiado North for his birthday.

Freddy married his longtime partner in July 2020 , with the wedding blending Kenyan and Norwegian traditions, they also share a son.

Richie Mathu: The Naming Genius

Mathu is often credited with the group's name, 'Matata,' to translate 'trouble' and encapsulates their energetic and sometimes provocative style.

Richie Mathu

In an interview with The Sauce in July 2021, the band revealed that Richie devised the name after considering several alternatives. This creative decision has become central to their identity, reflecting Richie's role in the group's branding and vision.

Like his bandmates who reside in Norway, Richie was the first one to relocate to pursue further education, though the specific field remains undisclosed.

His contributions extend beyond music, playing a key role in the group's creative direction and ensuring their music resonates with their Kenyan roots, often using colloquial dialects as an ode to their heritage.

Marcus Ojiambo: From the Streets to Stardom

Ojiambo's story is one of resilience and transformation. Hailing from Dandora, Nairobi known for its socio-economic challenges, he lived on the streets before finding his way into the music industry.

Marcus Ojiambo

His journey from adversity to success is inspiring, reflecting the transformative power of art and determination.

This post highlighted his personal growth, showcasing how Matata's platform has provided opportunities for members to overcome their past struggles.

His contributions to the group include his dance style, which has been partly credited for the band's popularity.

His story adds a layer of depth to the group's narrative, inspiring many who see their own challenges reflected in his journey.

Festus Mwenda: The Enigmatic Member

Festus Mwenda, known as 'Fezzo' to his bandmates is another integral member of Matata, also credited for his dance skills and stage presence.

Festus Mwenda

While less is publicly known about his personal background, his nickname is a little-known fact that adds a personal touch to his public persona.

This nickname suggests a close-knit relationship within the group, with members often referring to each other as brothers.