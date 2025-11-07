NCBA ELEV8 turns the spotlight on Kenya’s creative economy at the Pulse Influencer Awards

They say money makes the world go round, but melody makes it worth the spin.

One speaks the language of numbers, the other, of emotions, yet both are built on rhythm, timing, and trust.

A hit song and a healthy balance sheet have the same secret: flow. Cash must circulate, so must sound, and if either stops, the rhythm dies.

For most promising Kenyan artists, that flow is often interrupted. They have the melodies, the talent, and the viral moments, but the journey from a great song to a stable career is stalled by a single hurdle, which is financial literacy.

Contribution to Kenya’s Creative Sector

The NCBA ELEV8 platform was created to close a critical gap in Kenya’s creative economy, turning passion into enterprise and talent into thriving businesses. This isn’t just sponsorship; it’s a bold shift in how we see artists, as entrepreneurs, innovators, and the next generation of business leaders.

Supported by NCBA Bank, ELEV8 is bridging the knowledge divide, ensuring that when artists are discovered, they are ready to thrive.

Through a smart, practical, and empowering curriculum, creatives learn to negotiate strong contracts, manage royalties, and build financial discipline, skills that transform raw talent into profitable, enduring brands.

Already, artists from the first three seasons have experienced this transformation, many of whom were discovered through the NCBA ELEV8 Live Studio, an initiative led by 2023 Pulse Music Influencer of the Year winner Motif Di Don in partnership with NCBA.

As these artists step onto some of Kenya’s biggest stages, one thing is clear: NCBA ELEV8 Live is not just shaping music; it’s powering the future of the creative economy.

Pulse Influencer Awards

The 5th Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards, Kenya’s biggest night for digital creators, isn't just crowning digital kings and queens; it's showcasing the incredible sound of financial empowerment.

The gala will be electrified by two standout acts from the NCBA ELEV8 program: Rennic Nzalwa, a dynamic force who recently turned heads at the Next Super Star talent search, will hit the stage with raw energy. Prepare for a sultry live performance of his new release, 'Bounce'.

Lelaila 'The Angel' will also prove why she’s a live-show magnet. Known for seamlessly weaving story into song, her captivating presence promises an unforgettable set.

This display of talent is part of a larger commitment. Recognising that influence is the new currency, NCBA is strategically sponsoring several key categories at the Pulse Influencer Awards, reinforcing its dedication to the entire digital ecosystem, including: Music Influencer of the Year

Corporate and Brand Influencer of the Year

Positive Impact Influencer of the Year

The event, taking place on November 7, is a powerful statement: in the digital age, NCBA is backing not just accounts, but ambition across the entire Creative Economy.