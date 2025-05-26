Savara, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C to perform at Nairobi’s Champions League final party

Football fans in Nairobi are gearing up for one of the biggest sporting celebrations of the year.

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), through its brand Heineken®, has announced an electrifying UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party.

Set for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Uhuru Gardens in Langata, the event promises to bring together football enthusiasts over 18 years old for an unforgettable night of live entertainment and football excitement.

The grand finale of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, featuring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan, will be broadcast live.

The organisers say will be the largest screen ever used in Nairobi for such an occasion.

Fans will experience the match in the vibrant atmosphere of the Munich Football Arena, Germany, recreated right in the heart of Nairobi.

Adding to the thrill of the match, the event will showcase live performances from top South African music icons Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C.

The performances will also include some of Kenya’s finest artists like Savara, Charisma, and HArt the Band.

Music lovers will also enjoy continuous DJ sets from a stellar lineup including DJ IV, DJ Suraj, Foozak, Premium DJ Ruffy, Vidza, Kuzi, Wal, and Will the DJ, all hosted by the charismatic MC Azeeza.

Jonas Geeraerts, Commercial Director at KWAL, said that the UEFA Champions League was a truly global competition and that KWAL, through Heineken®, was delighted to give Kenyan fans a chance to experience the competition up close and personal.

He called upon all hard-core fans to come with their crew and get ready to experience a vibrant, tantalising, and exceptional viewing party.

He also encouraged all consumers to drink responsibly and not to drink and drive. He added that they had partnered with Uber to offer discounted rides for fans attending the event at Uhuru Gardens on the 31st.

Tickets for this exclusive event are on sale now, with regular admission priced at Sh2,500 and VIP tickets available for Sh8,000.