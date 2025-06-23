What Njerae said about her critics after being named Spotify Ambassador

Kenyan Afro-Indie artist Njerae has been selected as the Spotify EQUAL Africa Global Ambassador for June 2025.

The announcement marks a major step in her career and shines a spotlight on her growing influence across Africa.

Known for songs like 'Aki Sioni' and 'OTD', Njerae has developed a strong following through her songwriting and distinct blend of Afro-Indie, RnB, and pop. Her appointment to the Spotify programme is a recognition of her talent and work ethic.

A platform for female artists

Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme promotes women in music by giving them visibility and access to new audiences. Each month, one female artist is featured to represent the continent.



Njerae will be the face of the EQUAL Africa playlist throughout June, giving her work global exposure.

“This is such a huge opportunity for me, and I’m super excited to have my face on such a platform,” Njerae said. “It’s such an amazing programme, especially one that focuses on putting females on top, empowering them, and I love that.”

The initiative is part of Spotify’s broader effort to improve representation and support women in the music industry, where many still face unequal treatment and limited opportunities.

Overcoming criticism

Njerae’s journey into music started with poetry. Over time, she taught herself how to write and produce songs. She says the journey has not been easy, and she has faced criticism for not fitting in.

Many people told me that my music is too wordy or too white and I’m glad that I didn’t really pay attention to them. At the end of the day, the dream is mine and I’m the only one who knows why I’m doing it and the satisfaction I want from it.

She adds that persistence is necessary for anyone trying to succeed in a creative field. “Nothing good ever comes easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hard work. Special people are the ones who will be put down,” she said.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

Challenges as a female artist

Njerae says being a woman in the industry comes with specific challenges that male artists don’t usually face. She tries to address these issues directly.

“I never shy away from expressing that I need access to certain things that would make life more bearable, for example, a designated changing room, having space for a make-up artist, or little things like a mirror or wipes,” she said.

Despite these challenges, she makes it clear that she does not want to be treated differently. “I definitely don’t let my gender affect me or my qualification as an artist. I keep doing what I’m doing with my chest and my head held high.”

Plans for 2025

Njerae says 2025 is a year for growth. While 'Aki Sioni' brought her mainstream attention, she wants listeners to explore more of her work and understand her as a complete artist.

“This year is all about discovering Njerae. A lot of people don’t know me away from ‘Aki Sioni’ and ‘OTD’,” she said. “I want people to see me and hear me for all of me.”

She has plans to release more music, including an EP, several singles, and collaborations with other artists. “There are a lot of unexpected collaborations that I think everyone’s gonna love,” she said.

“There should be an EP that comes out before the end of the year, some singles, and meaningful collaborations that can help me grow out of my shyness and become comfortable being around all these amazing artists.”