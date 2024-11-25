Radio presenter Chris The Bass updates fans on daughter’s recovery after accident

Radio Maisha presenter Chris The Bass has shared an emotional update on his daughter Hekima's recovery following a devastating road accident. Hekima, who was travelling with her teammates, suffered injuries when their vehicle overturned.

In a heartfelt post, Chris expressed his pain, gratitude, and concern for all affected by the incident.

Seeing my princess hurting like this breaks my heart—I wish I could take her pain away. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support. It means the world to us during this difficult time.

The accident claimed the life of one of Hekima's teammates, leaving others, including Hekima, injured. Chris revealed the emotional turmoil of watching his daughter recover while mourning the loss experienced by other families.

My heart is heavy tonight as I pray for my daughter Hekima’s recovery after a terrible car accident. I’m also lifting up prayers for her teammates who were badly hurt and for the family grieving the loss of their daughter.



I’m grateful to God because it could have been so much worse. Please put her and her teammates in your prayers tonight

The accident has has added to the rising number of road incidents in Kenya, with government officials urging stricter road safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

Recent statistics paint a grim picture of road safety in Kenya. Between January and November 2024, the country recorded 20,369 road accidents, up from 19,262 during the same period in 2023. Fatalities rose to 4,047 from 3,726, while serious injuries increased to 10,124 from 9,059.

Motorcyclists, pillion passengers, and pedestrians are among the most affected groups. Authorities have highlighted that many of these accidents could have been prevented.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is also the acting cabinet secretary for interior has urged road users to exercise discipline and responsibility, particularly as families prepare for the festive season.

Mudavadi instructed traffic police officers to enforce compliance with road safety rules, emphasising the importance of roadworthy public service vehicles (PSVs).



PSVs are required to display registered Sacco or company names, hold valid inspection certificates, and operate only on licensed routes.