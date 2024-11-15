Gov't issues road safety advisory ahead of festive season

- Tragic accident at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway claimed 13 lives
The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has urged Kenyans to prioritise road safety as the country heads into the festive season.
This call follows a tragic accident at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway, which claimed 13 lives.
A time for vigilance
In a statement released on November 15, 2024, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Musalia Mudavadi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.
"I am saddened by the grisly accident and join in mourning with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones. May the Lord grant them comfort and strength,” he said, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
With students sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams and the festive season approaching, the Prime Cabinet Secretary called on motorists to exercise heightened caution.
"I urge all road users to ensure the safety of all," he emphasised.
Alarming statistics
Mudavadi highlighted a concerning increase in road accidents compared to the previous year.
Between January and November 2024, Kenya recorded 20,369 accidents, a rise from 19,262 during the same period in 2023.
Fatalities reached 4,047, up from 3,726 last year, with serious injuries climbing to 10,124 from 9,059.
The most affected groups include motorcyclists, pillion passengers, and pedestrians, with many incidents deemed preventable.
"The statistics above indicate that there has been an increase in the incidents," he noted, urging road users to exercise discipline and responsibility.
Strengthening compliance
To curb road accidents, Mudavadi instructed traffic police officers to enforce strict adherence to road safety rules, especially among public service vehicles (PSVs).
He mandated that PSVs must be roadworthy, display the registered name of their Sacco or company, possess valid inspection certificates, and operate only on licensed routes.
"They must ensure that all the PSV on the road have a valid Road Service Licence and operate safely," he stated.
As families prepare for the holidays, the Ministry calls for vigilance, patience, and strict adherence to traffic regulations to ensure a safe and joyous festive season for all Kenyans.