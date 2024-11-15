The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't issues road safety advisory ahead of festive season

Amos Robi

Between January and November 2024, Kenya recorded 20,369 accidents, a rise from 19,262 during the same period in 2023.

A matatu being loaded ready for travel
A matatu being loaded ready for travel
  • Tragic accident at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway claimed 13 lives
  • Prime Cabinet Secretary expressed sorrow and called for caution with KCSE exams and festive season approaching
  • Kenya recorded an increase in road accidents and fatalities compared to the previous year

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has urged Kenyans to prioritise road safety as the country heads into the festive season.

This call follows a tragic accident at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway, which claimed 13 lives.

In a statement released on November 15, 2024, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Musalia Mudavadi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

"I am saddened by the grisly accident and join in mourning with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones. May the Lord grant them comfort and strength,” he said, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Wreckage of the accident along Kisumu-Kakamega Road
Wreckage of the accident along Kisumu-Kakamega Road Pulse Live Kenya

With students sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams and the festive season approaching, the Prime Cabinet Secretary called on motorists to exercise heightened caution.

"I urge all road users to ensure the safety of all," he emphasised.

Mudavadi highlighted a concerning increase in road accidents compared to the previous year.

Between January and November 2024, Kenya recorded 20,369 accidents, a rise from 19,262 during the same period in 2023.

Fatalities reached 4,047, up from 3,726 last year, with serious injuries climbing to 10,124 from 9,059.

The road accident that involved a new Range Rover in Maji ya Chumvi area Mariakani
The road accident that involved a new Range Rover in Maji ya Chumvi area Mariakani Pulse Live Kenya

The most affected groups include motorcyclists, pillion passengers, and pedestrians, with many incidents deemed preventable.

"The statistics above indicate that there has been an increase in the incidents," he noted, urging road users to exercise discipline and responsibility.

To curb road accidents, Mudavadi instructed traffic police officers to enforce strict adherence to road safety rules, especially among public service vehicles (PSVs).

He mandated that PSVs must be roadworthy, display the registered name of their Sacco or company, possess valid inspection certificates, and operate only on licensed routes.

File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi.
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route] Pulse Live Kenya

"They must ensure that all the PSV on the road have a valid Road Service Licence and operate safely," he stated.

As families prepare for the holidays, the Ministry calls for vigilance, patience, and strict adherence to traffic regulations to ensure a safe and joyous festive season for all Kenyans.

