6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

Amos Robi

The inspection process is critical for ensuring the vehicle's foundation is solid and safe for road use

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre
Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre
  • NTSA mandates annual motor vehicle inspection for commercial vehicles, PSVs, and school buses in Kenya
  • The inspection ensures vehicles are safe, roadworthy, and compliant with the law
  • The key areas of focus during the inspection include tyres, wheels, lighting, electrical systems, body safety features, and overall vehicle safety

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) mandates that all commercial vehicles, public service vehicles (PSVs), and school buses undergo an annual motor vehicle inspection.

This process is designed to ensure that vehicles on Kenyan roads are safe, roadworthy, and compliant with the law.

Understanding what is checked during this inspection can help vehicle owners prepare adequately, reducing the risk of failing the inspection.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the key areas that NTSA inspectors focus on during the mandatory vehicle inspection, ensuring you know exactly what to expect.

Police & NTSA officers inspecting a matatu
Police & NTSA officers inspecting a matatu

This section of the inspection is critical as it ensures the vehicle's foundation is solid and safe for road use. The following components are examined:

  • Wheel bearings, kingpins, and bushes: These are checked for wear and tear, which could affect steering and stability.
  • Stub axle assemblies: Ensures that the axles are securely attached and in good condition.
  • Steering mechanism/power Steering: The steering system is tested for proper functioning to ensure safe manoeuvrability.
  • Suspension mechanism: The vehicle's suspension system is checked for defects that could compromise ride comfort and safety.
  • Engine, exhaust, and fuel systems: These are inspected for leaks and proper operation to prevent environmental hazards and ensure efficient performance.
  • Gearbox, clutch, and transmissions: The driveline components are checked for smooth operation and reliability.
  • Chassis/frame: Inspectors look for any damage or corrosion that could weaken the vehicle’s structural integrity.
  • General service brake and air pressure system: The brakes are tested for effectiveness and balance to ensure the vehicle can stop safely.
An NTSA car
An NTSA car

EXPLAINER: NTSA driver's license exam, booking, fees & tips for passing

Tyres and wheels are vital for the vehicle's contact with the road surface, and their condition is thoroughly assessed:

  • Tyre type and size: Ensures that tyres meet the vehicle's specifications.
  • Tyre condition, road wheels, and hubs: Inspectors check for wear, proper inflation, and secure attachment to the vehicle.
  • Spare wheel carrier: The condition and security of the spare wheel are examined.
Proper lighting and functioning electrical systems are crucial for safety, especially during night driving or in poor weather conditions:

  • Front and rear lamps: Inspectors check the functionality of all lights to ensure visibility.
  • Headlamps: These are tested for correct alignment and brightness.
  • Stop lamps: The brake lights are inspected to ensure they function correctly.
  • Direction indicators: Turn signals are tested for proper operation.
  • Front/rear number plate condition and illumination: Ensures that number plates are legible and well-lit.
  • Instruments panel gauges: All dashboard gauges are checked for accuracy.
  • Horn system: The horn is tested to ensure it’s loud enough to warn other road users.
  • Windscreen wipers/washers: Inspectors check the wipers and washers for effective operation.
  • General electrical system: A comprehensive check of the vehicle’s electrical system is conducted to detect any faults.
Police officers and NTSA officers in a road block
Police officers and NTSA officers in a road block

READ: Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

The vehicle's body and safety features are inspected to ensure compliance with regulations and safety standards:

  • Body colour: The vehicle’s colour is checked against the logbook specifications.
  • Condition of seats: Inspectors assess the seats for comfort and security.
  • Cab/body condition specifications: The overall body condition is inspected for damage or alterations.
  • Doors, wings, bonnet, bumper bars, and side mirrors: All external parts are checked for proper attachment and condition.
  • Windscreen glass and other transparent areas: These are inspected for cracks or damage that could impair visibility.
  • Markings (e.g., Name, Address, TW, LC, PSV, Route, Yellow Band): Inspectors ensure that all mandatory markings are present and legible.
  • Reflectors/chevrons: These are checked to ensure visibility at night.
  • Security of mounting seat belts: Seat belts are inspected for proper installation and condition.
  • Condition of seat belts: The belts are tested to ensure they are in good working order.
A car window's being tinted
A car window's being tinted

READ: Detailed guide on how to apply for a Smart Driving License online

This section covers additional items that contribute to the vehicle's overall safety:

  • Brake, clutch, and acceleration: These controls are checked for responsiveness and safety.
  • First aid kit and fire extinguisher: The presence and condition of these safety items are inspected.
  • Catalytic converter: The converter is checked to ensure it’s functioning correctly to reduce emissions.

Finally, a test drive is conducted to assess the vehicle's performance on the road:

  • Speedometer: The speedometer is tested for accuracy.
  • Digital speed limiters: These are checked to ensure they are functioning as required by law.
  • Vehicle control and stability: The vehicle’s handling and stability are assessed during the drive.
  • Service brake efficiency and balance: The brakes are tested for effectiveness during real driving conditions.
  • Parking brake condition: The parking brake is checked for proper operation.
  • Smoke emission: Inspectors monitor the vehicle’s emissions to ensure they meet environmental standards.
