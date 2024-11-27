Sean Andrew Kibaki gives simple fixes to elevate Khaligraph’s house

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has been the talk of town for the past few weeks thanks to his opulent new mansion, a masterpiece of modern architecture with an airy, open-plan layout.

However, not everyone is convinced by its design, including digital content creator Sean Andrew Kibaki, who shared his honest critique during an appearance on the Iko Nini podcast.

Khaligraph’s mansion is defined by its soaring high ceilings, glass balustrades, and expansive open spaces, which allow natural light to flood the interior.

The neutral tones of white, beige, and grey evoke sophistication, while polished stone floors and textured rugs add a touch of elegance.

Despite its undeniable grandeur, some viewers found the minimalist decor and vast, open layout lacking warmth and personal touch. For Sean Andrew Kibaki, the mansion's aesthetic felt like a missed opportunity.

I don't want to throw shade or anything, but it's a tremendous amount of space in that sitting room. Even if you’re going for the minimalist vibe, at least try to make it a home. I can just imagine the echo in that place—it’s horrendous.

Sean noted that while the house is visually stunning, it could benefit from thoughtful decor to create a homely feel.

It looked really cool. It’s your home, you know? At least put in some plants—make it a home.

Missed potential in the execution

Sean suggested that Khaligraph’s team may have missed an opportunity to maximise the mansion's potential.

I think someone who poured that much investment into the place… if you have that money, you have access to people who will do the job right. It’s not his fault; I don’t completely blame him. But it’s the people around him who didn’t give him any guidance.

Sean’s dream home vision

While critiquing Khaligraph’s home, Sean also shared his vision of an ideal house, which reflects his taste for modern yet functional designs.

I would like a house on a big plot of land, and it would just blend into it. I don't want multiple floors—I just want a bungalow, but with lots of large glass and a more modern feel.

Khaligraph, however, has passionately defended his mansion, pointing to his humble beginnings as his inspiration for embracing luxury.