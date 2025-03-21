Smirnoff Battle of The Beats finale returns: Kenya’s top Djs face off in the ultimate showdown

Smirnoff is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) finale, where Kenya’s top DJ talent will battle for supremacy .

This year’s finalists—KJ The DJ (Rift Valley Region), DJ Rattihy (Coast Region), DJ Kryptic (Mt. Kenya Region), DJ Insta (Lake Region), and DJ Klasiq (Nairobi Region)—will go head-to-head in a thrilling showdown. Running from March 21st to April 18th, 2025.

This season’s grand finale promises to be the most thrilling yet, as Kenya’s top DJs battle it out for the coveted SBOB Grand Winner title.

Set to unfold over four high energy episodes, the competition will push contestants to their limits in creativity, technical prowess, and audience engagement.

The journey to the finale kicks off on Friday, March 21, 2025, with the Round of 5 Qualifier Stage, where the five finalists will go head-to-head in a high-stakes elimination round.

The competition heats up with the Round of 4 Knockdown Stage on Friday, March 28, 2025, followed by the Round of 3 on Friday, April 4, 2025, leading to the highly anticipated Final Battle on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The grand winner will be announced on Friday, April 18, 2025. Audience participation will be at the heart of the competition, with viewers casting their votes to save their favourite DJs in each elimination round.

The SBOB Grand Winner will walk away with an exclusive DJ Deck, a Mac Book Laptop, a 2 TB Flash Disk, headphones and a Flight Case, ensuring they have the best tools to elevate their DJ career.

“At Smirnoff, we have always believed in celebrating and elevating the culture of music and nightlife. Through Smirnoff Battle of the Beats, we have created a platform that not only showcases the best DJ talent across Africa but also provides them with opportunities to grow, network, and establish themselves in the industry," said Jonathan Rutto, Shopper Manager EABL.

The showdown will reach its climax on Friday, 11th April 2025, when the SBOB Finale Winner will be crowned in an unforgettable Smirnoff™ themed celebration.

The night will feature: Epic DJ performances by the top two finalists, a live interview with Smirnoff brand representatives and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from contestants.

As the curtains close on another thrilling season, one DJ will rise above the rest to claim the SBOB title, securing not only bragging rights but also a major leap in their music career.

Follow the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats action on TV47 and across all Smirnoff Ke digital platforms. Engage, vote, and celebrate as we crown Kenya’s next DJ superstar!