‘Toxic work culture?’ Kairu Wa Ndeiya’s exit from Inooro FM ignites mixed reactions

Comedian Kairu Wa Ndeiya has resigned from his role as an Inooro FM presenter just two days after his appointment. His resignation has sparked widespread debate among fans and media professionals.

Kairu, who co-hosted the mid-morning show Thiririka alongside Wakarindi WaNdiithi, shared his decision in a resignation letter where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support from colleagues.

I sincerely appreciate the support, guidance, and collaboration from my colleagues and management.

Taking to social media, Kairu hinted at challenges he faced during his short tenure at the station.

You took me for a rival, but I am just a 20-year-old guy trying to make ends meet.

He further alleged that seasoned media professionals, some with over 15 years of experience, had bullied him, making the work environment mentally overwhelming.

In his resignation letter, Kairu cited work pressure and threats from media personalities from rival stations as major reasons for his departure. He emphasised that quitting was not an easy decision but was necessary for his well-being.

Despite his abrupt exit, he expressed his willingness to ensure a smooth transition.

Once again, thank you for everything. I hope to stay in touch and wish the company continued success in the future.

Fans and supporters took to social media to encourage Kairu to prioritise his mental health.

“Do what pleases your heart. I chose my peace over a job, and four days later, God came through in a bigger way,” one fan commented.

“It is well, my brother. We handle pressure differently. May God grant you wisdom in your next step.”

Beyond supportive messages, some Kenyans offered alternative perspectives on Kairu’s resignation.

One entrepreneur remarked, “As an entrepreneur, I can confidently say I would never step back because of pressure or threats from individuals who add no value to my journey. You are the only person who truly understands your dream.”

Another media personality shared personal experiences of facing industry challenges, highlighting the importance of resilience.

You have resigned due to pressure from competitors, but let me tell you something—I have been there. I have worked under extreme pressure, faced sabotage, and had enemies try every trick to bring me down. But I never gave up.