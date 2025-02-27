Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba is no stranger to the public eye. From her bold advocacy for menstrual health to her striking appearances in Parliament, she has never shied away from speaking her mind.

However, in recent months, her personal life has become the subject of intense speculation.

The senator, who made headlines for wearing a blood-stained white suit to campaign against period stigma, has now found herself at the centre of relationship rumours.

Many have been trying to guess the father of her child after images of her pregnancy went viral.

READ ALSO: 5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

The Photos That Sparked the Rumours

In late 2024, pictures of Orwoba—heavily pregnant—shaking hands with the then-impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua started circulating widely.

Shortly after, another video emerged, showing former Ghanaian President John Kufuor touching her baby bump.

This clip only fuelled more speculation, with many assuming the retired leader could be the father of her child.

A popular publication even ran with the story, claiming Orwoba had confirmed her relationship with the 86-year-old statesman. However, she has now come out to clarify the situation, criticising the rumours as baseless and unfair.

@gusii.digital.news 📹 Senator Gloria Orwoba, cool moment with Ghana Former President John Kufuor ♬ original sound - Gusii Digital News

Orwoba’s Response: ‘Let Me Have Peace’

Speaking on Art of Living with Naila Kenga, Orwoba addressed the issue, firmly dismissing the claims.

She expressed her frustration over how the media and the public had linked her to various figures based solely on photos and interactions.

I will never discuss people in my space. It’s not fair. Yes, I am a public figure, but just like how people were talking about periods, I’m now telling them to let us have peace with the people in our lives.

She went on to describe Kufuor as a respected friend and mentor. “He is a statesman who played a very critical role in the politics of this country in 2007–2008. He was a mediator. I have worked for his foundation. I have strong ties in Ghana—friends, relatives, and professional connections.”

John Kufuor was married to the late Theresa Kufuor, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 85. Together, they were blessed with five children.

‘A Picture Does Not Mean a Love Affair’

Orwoba also pointed out how unfair it is for people to assume relationships based on pictures. She questioned why similar assumptions were not made about other public figures she had been photographed with.

There are pictures of me with [former Nigerian President] Obasanjo—does that mean he is the father of my child? I have pictures with people like Prince Harry—does it mean he is the father?

She criticised how quickly people jump to conclusions without considering the long-term impact of such allegations.

What people don't think about is that for you it's jut okay, but what about my child?... The footprint that yu have left in my sons life is that there is this allegation that was made when you were born. And it's not fair.

Keeping Her Private Life Private

Unlike many public figures, Orwoba has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status. While she openly speaks about her parents and siblings, she has never publicly discussed whether she is married.

She shared that her surname, Orwoba, comes from her father, while Magoma is her paternal grandmother’s name. She is from a family of four siblings and has always maintained a close bond with her family.

Despite her political career putting her in the limelight, Orwoba insists that her personal relationships should remain private.

I can talk about anything but hen it comes to my family, partner i should first of all ask them if they are okay with it. I walsy ask before posting any picture. I chose the public life. They did not choose it.