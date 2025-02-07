Vijana Barubaru's 'Liwe Liwalo' & other top songs released this week

East African music industry continues to thrive with talented artists consistently delivering captivating tunes across various genres.

From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, East African musicians are making local and international waves.

From upbeat collaborations to heartfelt solo tracks, here’s a look at the top songs and projects that dropped this week.

1. Rihanna (Sawa Salama) - Shad Muziki

Shad Muziki delivers an emotional ballad, Sawa Salama, which showcases his vocal range and heartfelt storytelling.

The song explores themes of love, resilience, and moving on, making it a relatable tune for listeners navigating relationships and personal growth.

2. Liwe Liwalo - Vijana Baru Baru ft. Sanaipei Tande

Kenyan music group Vijana Baru Baru teams up with the sensational Sanaipei Tande for Liwe Liwalo, a melodious track blending Afro-pop and R&B influences.

Sanaipei’s sultry vocals complement the group’s signature sound, creating a song that speaks about unwavering commitment in love.

3. Unanifaa - Iyanii

Iyanii, known for his energetic style, takes a softer approach in Unanifaa. The song is a heartfelt dedication to a special someone, praising their love and compatibility.

With its catchy hook and smooth instrumentation, Unanifaa is bound to resonate with fans of romantic ballads.

4. Safari EP (7 Tracks) - Mordecai Dex

Mordecai Dex, the lead singer of H_art the Band, unveils his much-anticipated Safari EP. The seven-track project explores various themes, from self-discovery to love and personal growth.

With his distinctive voice and poetic lyricism, Mordecai delivers a masterpiece that solidifies his solo artistry.

5. Wale Wale - Tresor ft. Sofiya Nzau

Tresor joins forces with Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau for Wale Wale, a fusion of Afro-fusion and traditional African rhythms.

The song’s rich instrumentation and cultural depth make it an instant hit, celebrating love and unity through a vibrant soundscape.

6. Nitafanyaje - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz returns with Nitafanyaje, a song that incorporates Bongo Flava's singeli sub-genre.

Known for his ability to evoke emotions through music, Diamond delivers a soul-stirring performance about love and difficult decisions in relationships.

7. Dabo Dabo - Moji Short Baba

Gospel singer Moji Short Baba brings energy and inspiration with Dabo Dabo, a lively song filled with uplifting lyrics and a danceable beat.

The track is a celebration of faith and gratitude, encouraging listeners to embrace joy and positivity.

8. Chude Genje - Diana Cyods x Femi One

Female powerhouses Diana Cyods and Femi One team up for Chude Genje, a high-energy track blending Gengetone and hip-hop.

The song is a bold statement of confidence and success, featuring sharp lyrics and an infectious beat that will keep fans on their feet.

9. Nikumbuke - Hope Kid Ft Khaligraph Jones

Gospel meets hip-hop in ‘Nikumbuke’, a collaboration between Hope Kid and rap king Khaligraph Jones.