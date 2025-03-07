Wapendwa Muziki's 'Amefanya Mungu' and other top songs released this week

This week has seen a vibrant array of musical releases, spanning various genres and showcasing both emerging and established artists.

From Wapendwa Muziki's thanksgiving, to Khaligraph Jone's Cratel 5, and Stevo simple Boy's party anhtme, here's a brief overview of some standout tracks that have captured listeners' attention:

Amefanya - Wapendwa Muziki

If you're looking for a song to uplift your spirit and reflect on God's goodness, Wapendwa Muziki's latest release, 'Amefanya Mungu', is worth a listen.

The song, whose title translates to 'God Has Done' in Swahili, is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the blessings in our lives.

Since its release four days ago, the official music video has garnered over 600,000 views on YouTube, indicating its strong resonance with audiences.

Inabamba - Willy Paul ft. Phina

After days of teasing their collaboration, Willy Paul and Tanzania's Phina have finally released their love ballad, 'Inabamba'. This collaboration arrives amidst a heated dispute between Willy Paul and Tanzanians.

Nonetheless, Pozee and Phina convey that, while everything else might seem appealing and refreshing, their love stands supreme. 'Inabamba' is a Swahili term meaning 'it's the one that excites'

Khali Cartel 5 - Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones, a prominent East African rapper and songwriter, has unveiled 'Khali Cartel 5', the latest installment in his acclaimed cypher series.

Released on March 6, 2025, this nearly 12-minute track brings together a diverse array of East African rap talent, including Jakk Quill, Ruyonga, Fresh Like Uhh, Dyana Cods, and Mex Cortez.

Since its inception six years ago, the "Khali Cartel" series has been instrumental in spotlighting emerging rap artists, and this fifth installment continues that tradition.

The dynamic lineup, compelling beats, striking visuals, and potent lyrics have reignited discussions about Khaligraph's prowess and have reintroduced an authentic hip-hop sound that he hadn't showcased in some time.

Hujawahi Nipanda - Nviiri The Storyteller

Kenyan singer-songwriter Nviiri The Storyteller has released a heartfelt new single titled 'Hujawahi Nipenda'.

In the song which translates to 'You Never Loved Me' in Swahili, Nviiri expresses the anguish of discovering that a loved one never truly cared.

The song's lyrics, combined with smooth instrumentals, create an atmosphere that resonates deeply with listeners who have experienced similar heartache.

Sherehe - Stevo Simple Boy

Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy is back with an energetic Amapiano party track 'Sherehe' that will surely get you on the dance floor.