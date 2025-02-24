On 14 February 2025, while lovers around the world celebrated Valentine’s Day, Actress Dorea Chege experienced an ordeal that turned the day into a test of trust.

The heavily pregnant content creator found herself at the centre of a situation that threatened to shatter her relationship with her partner, Mugithi DJ Dibul.

Shocking allegation

The day began like any other, but soon took a dramatic turn. A woman named Emily contacted Dorea, claiming that Dibul had been visiting an Airbnb with other women since December 2024.

The accusation was sudden and jarring. According to Dorea , Emily alleged that Dibul had been seen at Mirema on Lumumba Drive—a claim that left her feeling shocked and overwhelmed.

Dorea recalled how the news hit her hard; she felt not only emotionally drained but also physically unwell, describing the moment as one of intense shock.

The unfolding drama

Determined to teach her fans a lesson, Dorea took to her YouTube channel to share the turbulent experience with her audience. She explained how exhausted and frustrated she felt as the events unfolded.

Without delay, she immediately reached out to Dibul via text and phone call, desperate for an explanation. Her messages were filled with anger and a demand for clarity—she instructed him not to call her until she had received a satisfactory response.

While Dorea sought answers from her partner, the situation was compounded by further interference from Emily. Persistently, the accuser continued to call Dorea, insisting that she wanted to “save” her from a looming mistake.

At one point, Emily even asked Dorea about her phone balance, inquiring if she had enough money to receive CCTV footage as evidence of Dibul’s alleged infidelity. Despite having Sh6000 on her phone, Dorea sent Sh5000 as requested, only to find that the footage never materialised.

Soon after, Emily blocked her number, leaving Dorea with the stark realisation that the entire episode might have been orchestrated to sow distrust.

After kupiga makelele hii side, the lady was calling and calling telling me she wants to save me. Akaniuliza niko na pesa ngapi kwa simu. Nilikuwa na Sh6000 but nikatuma Sh5000 coz alipromise kunitumia CCTV footage as evidence. After kutuma tu hivi, I could not reach the lady on the phone, she blocked me. Hapo ndio nikajua, kimeniramba.

Dibul's recation

What stood out in the chaos was Dibul’s reaction. Despite the gravity of the allegation and the heightened emotions, he remained remarkably calm.

His composed demeanour during the crisis not only contrasted sharply with Dorea’s distress but also earned her admiration.

I was so mad, but I just loved how he handled the situation.He did not overreact. Nilikuwa nakaa mi ndio fala hapo. Aliniambia babe mi nakaa kuenda BnB kweli?

In the aftermath of the distressing events, he made an earnest plea for Dorea to trust him. He emphasised that trust is the cornerstone of any relationship and warned her about the dangers of allowing malicious rumours to undermine their bond.

He advised her to carefully discern the truth from falsehood, noting that many individuals harbour ill intentions and might seek to disrupt happy unions.

Reflections on modern relationships

Dorea Chege’s experience on Valentine’s Day is a stark illustration of the challenges that modern relationships face, especially in the digital age where rumours and false claims can spread rapidly.