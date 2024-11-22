In a candid moment at a World Children’s Day celebration in Nakuru, Stephanie Ruto, President William Ruto’s daughter, revealed a surprising detail about her father’s relationship with First Lady Rachel Ruto.

While President Ruto had shared a heartfelt message for his wife’s birthday on social media, it was uncovered that he had forgotten the special day altogether – a fact that was made public by his daughter during the event.

The revelation occurred during an interactive session at the Kaptembwo and Heshima Primary School in Nakuru. As the event progressed, one child asked First Lady Rachel Ruto whether her husband had sung her a birthday song or given her any gifts. It was at this moment that Rachel, trying to navigate the question, called upon her daughter Stephanie to reveal the truth.

In front of the gathering, Stephanie shared a humorous response. "When I met him this morning and asked him, he told me he had forgotten it was her birthday," she said, catching many in the crowd off guard. The revelation, made by the President’s own daughter, left the audience in laughter.

Despite her father’s forgetfulness, Stephanie was quick to assure the public that the President had promised to make it up to his wife. "But he told me when she comes back home in the evening, he will have a surprise planned out for her," Stephanie added, attempting to reassure the audience that all was not lost for the First Lady’s special day.

The First Lady also defended her husband’s forgetfulness. Acknowledging the heavy responsibilities of her his office, she appealed to the public to understand the pressures the President faces. "You know our president is a very busy man," Rachel said, showing grace in the face of her husband’s public slip-up.

Her words seemed to settle the matter, with many accepting the reality that being the head of a nation doesn’t leave much room for remembering personal details such as birthdays.