You didn't deserve to die this way! Esther Musila's regret as she mourns 'son'

Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, has been left heartbroken as she mourns the untimely death of Malakwen, a young man she lovingly regarded as a son.

The mother of three shared a heart-wrenching post on social media, revealing the profound bond she had with the late Malakwen, and the devastating impact his loss has had on her.

Son like no other

In her moving post, Esther described Malakwen as more than just a close friend; he was a son she cherished deeply

The pain she feels is compounded by the fact that just a year ago, Malakwen had lost both his parents, and now, less than a year later, he too was gone.

Esther’s grief is palpable as she reflects on how much Malakwen meant to her and how his sudden death has shattered her heart.

To a son that I loved like my own, this one has hit hard! It's hardly one year since we buried both your parents

Plans and dreams cut short

Just two days before his passing, Esther had a conversation with Malakwen, during which he spoke with excitement about enrolling in university to pursue his dreams of becoming a scientist.

It was a conversation filled with optimism and hope for the future. Esther had looked forward to seeing him achieve his goals, but now, with his life cut short, she is left with nothing but the memories of their last discussion.

I spoke to you 2 days ago and I was excited about your plans of enrolling in University and I looked forward to seeing you fulfill your dreams of being a scientist..2 days later you are no more!!!

Bond built over the years

Esther’s tribute also highlighted the strong bond Malakwen shared with her youngest son, Glenn K Naibei.

While Malakwen was not her biological child, his friendship with Glenn had become a cornerstone of Esther’s family dynamic. Malakwen and Glenn had been inseparable since their early school days, and their relationship grew into a deep friendship and brotherhood that Esther admired greatly.

She often learned from their relationship about the importance of having each other’s backs through thick and thin.

Glenn K Naibei and you were inseparable from class 1. I learnt from the two of you how to have your brother's back through thick and thin.

Heartfelt regret and anger

As she navigates through the sorrow of Malakwen’s death, Esther also expressed feelings of regret and anger.

She grapples with the painful question of whether there was more they could have done for him.

Although she did not reveal the cause of his death, she acknowledged that Malakwen had been an incredibly caring son, tirelessly looking after his parents during their last days, and now, he too is gone.

You didn't deserve to die this way, I am angry!!!! Some of us failed you! Rest in eternal peace my child as you are now united with your parents who you tirelessly took care of during their last days.

Despite the overwhelming grief, Esther closes her tribute with a message of peace and comfort.

She believes that Malakwen has now been reunited with his parents, a reunion she feels is a part of his journey.

I believe they saw your suffering and wanted you to join them. Sleep well Malakwen, rest well

Community in Mourning