Former Malkia Strikers star and a significant figure in Kenyan volleyball Janet Wanja, has been diagnosed with gallbladder cancer, a statement from her family confirmed.

Wanja, who according to her family has been unwell for the past four months, is currently undergoing treatment in Nairobi.

On behalf of the family, Kevin Kimani, Wanja’s brother, issued a heartfelt request for emotional support during this challenging time.

We hereby request for your emotional support during this difficult time even as we pray for her quick recovery.

He also assured the public that updates on her progress would be provided as she continues her treatment.

Janet Wanja’s journey in Volleyball

Janet Wanja has long been a dominant figure in Kenya’s volleyball scene. She played for the Malkia Strikers and the Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club, becoming a household name and the face of the sport in Kenya.

After her retirement from active playing in 2017, Wanja transitioned to a coaching role, where she continued to contribute to the growth of the sport.

Most recently, she served as the trainer for the Malkia Strikers during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, showcasing her commitment to the team even after her playing career.

Her club career was equally illustrious. Wanja played for KCB between 2004 and 2005 before joining Kenya Pipeline, where she cemented her place as one of the most decorated volleyball players in the country.