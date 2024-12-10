Women's football at Waziri Supercup: How 1xBet opens new sports opportunities for girls

The reliable bookmaker supports the philosophy of gender equality.

Breaking harmful stereotypes

'What a goal!' exclaimed one of the many fans at the Waziri Supercup 2024 matches. 'That's my daughter,' responded his neighbour, unable to hold back tears of joy.



Women's football at the Waziri Supercup is gaining more attention—it is a story of beauty, grace, and breaking stereotypes.

1xBet has never viewed football as a men's-only game. The reliable bookmaker has been sponsoring the Waziri Supercup for years, sharing common values with the tournament's founder, Salim Waziri.



The former footballer set a bold goal—to make the competition inclusive for everyone, regardless of gender. The project's impact goes far beyond sports.

The main protagonists of this story are Kenyan women. In the 21st century, they have carved a path into sports, breaking stereotypes that once hindered societal progress.



Kenyan female athletes have achieved remarkable success with 7 gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze Olympic medals. However, women's football in Kenya still needs investment, and 1xBet consistently steps in to support those in need.

Great things start small

At the FIFA Women's World Cup, teams share millions in prize money, and matches draw an average of over 30,000 fans.



The Waziri Supercup can only dream of such numbers for now, but 1xBet supported the tournament by providing a prize fund, better gear for the players, and bringing fans to the stands through advertising.

1xBet is glad to see teams such as Thika Queens, Vihiga Queens, and Gaspo Women making progress.



However, women’s football in Kenya has the potential to reach new heights and take the next step after qualifying for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in 2016.



The reliable bookmaker has a clear vision of the situation and understands the need for investment and support for Kenyan athletes.

"I'm really happy that 1xBet supports sports tournaments and helps open new opportunities. The Waziri Supercup is the only competition in our region that gives girls the chance to participate in such a tournament," shared one of the football players.

Not just football

Sports shape a person's personality, character, discipline, and ability to work as a team. Thanks to these qualities, a person will find their place in society, even if their sports career doesn’t work out.

1xBet always pays great attention to the social aspect of competitions. Here's what the participants of the Waziri Supercup received from the reliable bookmaker:

3,000 hygiene kits to maintain health and confidence

Training sessions with professionals to learn how to manage physical fitness

Valuable advice on how to build a successful sports career

1xBet and Waziri Supercup believe that developing women's sports is an investment in the future of society. Support the girls and embrace the winds of long-awaited change!