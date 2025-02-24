4 essential factors that increase or lower construction costs

Owning a home is a dream of many Kenyans, whether in the city or village. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, majority of homeowners are in the rural areas at 88.2 per cent, while urban areas home ownership was at 26.0 per cent.

However, turning that dream into reality requires careful planning, the right resources, and a clear understanding of the construction process.

From choosing the appropriate size to selecting roofing materials, finishes, and deciding whether to build a multi-storey house, several factors determine the cost and complexity of construction.

Speaking to this writer, construction expert Miano Muthii shared essential insights on these aspects to help homeowners make informed decisions before embarking on their building journey.

Muthii highlighted that the house can be either basic, standard or luxury right from the beginning depending on the type, quality and range of materials used.

1. Size of the house

The size of a house is a fundamental factor that determines the overall cost, time, and materials needed for construction. According to Muthii, the size dictates the amount of land required, the number of rooms, and even the foundation strength.

The larger the house, the more materials and labour are needed, which directly impacts the budget.

Additionally, a bigger house requires more permits and approvals from local authorities, especially if it extends beyond standard plot sizes.

2. Roofing considerations

The type of roofing selected influences not only the aesthetics of the house but also its durability and cost.

Muthii emphasised that different roofing materials come with varying price points and maintenance needs.

Some homeowners prefer clay tiles for their durability and classic look, while others opt for metal sheets due to affordability.

Weather conditions in a given location also play a role in roofing decisions. Areas prone to heavy rains require high-quality waterproof roofing, while those in hot climates benefit from heat-resistant materials.

Moreover, roofing design can affect a home’s structural integrity. Complex roof designs demand skilled labour and extra materials, increasing costs.

3. Importance of finishes

Finishes contribute significantly to a house’s final appearance and comfort level. These include flooring, wall treatments, ceilings, cabinetry, and fixtures. Muthii points out that finishes vary widely in quality and cost, impacting the overall budget.

Muthii gave an example of the paint used which can vary depending on the brand or quality and which can either drive the cost higher or lower.

According to Muthii, finishes can take up to two times the cost spent on structure and walling of the house.

Some people opt for luxurious finishes such as granite countertops and imported tiles, while others choose affordable yet stylish local alternatives.

High-end finishes can elevate a home’s value and aesthetics, but they also require careful planning to avoid overspending.

Homeowners should strike a balance between functionality, beauty, and cost-effectiveness when choosing finishes.

4. Going upstairs: Multi-storey homes

Building a multi-storey house introduces additional considerations, including structural reinforcements, staircases, and load-bearing walls.

Muthii highlights that constructing an upstairs section requires a strong foundation to support the additional weight.

Multi-storey homes are great for maximising space and aesthetics, but they come with added construction costs due to the need for stronger materials and engineering expertise.