Gov't opens allocation for 4,888 affordable housing units [How to apply]

The government has announced that 4,888 affordable housing units are ready for allocation under its Affordable Housing Programme.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, aims to address the housing deficit while promoting homeownership for Kenyans at all income levels.

Affordable housing options for all

The available housing units are categorised into social housing units, affordable housing units, and affordable middle-class housing units to cater to diverse economic needs.

1. Social housing units: These units are tailored for lower-income earners, with prices starting at Sh640,000 for a studio apartment and monthly repayments as low as Sh3,900. Options include 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units with sizes of 30 SQM and 40 SQM respectively.

2. Affordable housing units: Designed for mid-income earners, these units offer more variety, including studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments. Prices range from Sh1,000,000 to Sh3,200,000 with monthly repayments starting at Sh7,250.

3. Affordable middle-class housing units: For those with higher income levels, this category offers 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units with spacious designs. Prices start at Sh2,400,000, with monthly repayments ranging from Sh21,160 to Sh47,610.

According to the programme guidelines, the monthly repayments cover service charges and insurance, ensuring convenience for homeowners.

Housing units ready across the country

The programme is set to benefit regions nationwide, with a total of 4,888 housing units now ready for sale. Notable developments include:

• Thika Town Huduma Centre: With 775 units, this site offers the highest number of units in the programme. Options include studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units.

• Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County: A total of 220 units are available under the Kapsuswa housing project, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

• Machakos Town: Featuring 220 units, this project accommodates studio apartments, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units.

Other locations include Wajir, Isiolo, Nanyuki, and Vihiga, each offering a variety of unit types to meet local demand.

Priority for displaced residents

In a bid to ensure fairness, the government has prioritised persons displaced by site development under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Those vacating sites for development of affordable homes under the programme are hereby invited to apply. They will be given priority consideration for unit allocation and purchase

How to apply