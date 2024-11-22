Men can thrive by embracing habits that not only improve their personal lives but also help foster a more supportive and productive community.

From financial discipline to mental health practices, here are some positive habits that Kenyan men can borrow from each other for better growth and well-being.

1. Embracing financial discipline

Financial literacy is one of the most crucial aspects of personal development. Kenyan men, particularly those in urban centres, are increasingly recognising the importance of budgeting, saving, and investing.

Men can adopt this habit of prioritising savings and investments, whether through mobile money services or opening savings accounts in banks.

The habit of keeping track of finances has helped many avoid debt and invest in ventures that yield long-term benefits.

2. Mentoring and lifting others

Another admirable habit that Kenyan men can borrow from each other is mentorship. Mentorship is critical in guiding the younger generation and fellow peers in their personal and professional journeys.

Men can take a cue from this by mentoring those in their circles—whether it's within their families, workplaces, or local communities.

A simple act like sharing knowledge or connecting someone with the right resources can significantly impact the trajectory of another man's life.

3. Prioritising physical and mental health

Kenyan men are increasingly adopting healthy living habits that focus on both physical fitness and mental well-being.

Moreover, men's mental health is finally being recognised as a crucial area for development.

Men can borrow this habit of caring for both their bodies and minds by engaging in physical activities like walking, cycling, or going to the gym, and taking time for mental health practices such as therapy or meditation.

4. Promoting positive relationships

Kenyan men can also borrow the habit of nurturing positive relationships from their peers. This includes building strong bonds with family, friends, and colleagues.

Men should not shy away from building networks of support that encourage emotional growth and solidarity.

By nurturing meaningful connections, Kenyan men can create a culture of mutual support where each individual feels valued and empowered.

5. Leading by example in the workplace

Leadership is another crucial area where Kenyan men can learn from one another.

Men who adopt this habit of being present, approachable, and empathetic in the workplace not only gain respect but also inspire others to perform at their best.

Leading by example creates a ripple effect, encouraging others to adopt similar positive behaviours.

By adopting these positive habits, Kenyan men can not only enhance their personal lives but also contribute to the broader development of society.

Whether it’s fostering financial discipline, promoting mental and physical health, or leading by example in the workplace, there is much that men can learn from each other.

By sharing experiences and learning from one another, Kenyan men can build a future rooted in mutual respect, personal growth, and community well-being.



Editor's Note: Recognising the societal pressures men face, Pulse Kenya has partnered with Money Clinic for the second edition of the Average Joe's forum happening on November 23, 2024.

The organisers are committed to creating a supportive, media-free environment where attendees can openly share and learn from one another.