5 weight loss procedures & solutions common among Kenyan celebrities

Kenyan celebrities are embracing modern weight loss procedures and solutions to enhance their appearance in ways that continue to inspire their followers.

With a wide range of interventions available to transform their bodies, the option used is a personal choice driven by health, confidence, and the desire for self-improvement.

By boldly sharing their weight loss journeys and experiences, these Kenyan celebrities are reshaping conversations around body transformation and image .

For some, it is not just about beauty and the body transformation comes at a cost that not many can afford.

Here are some common weight loss procedures that have emerged and gained popularity in Kenya’s entertainment and celebrity circles.

Gastric by-pass surgeries

This is a surgical intervention in which the digestive system is altered to create a small stomach pouch that is connected directly to the small intestine, bypassing portions of the stomach and upper sections of the small intestine.

This medical weight-loss intervention not only reduces the amount of food that one can consume, but also reduces the absorption of calories and nutrients, resulting in weight loss.

Willys Raburu is among the celebrities who owe their remarkable body transformation to this procedure.

Ozempic

Developed as a prescription drug for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has in recent years made it to the list of preference by celebrities who have embraced it for weight loss procedures and are bold about it.

Ozempic not only has appetite-suppressing effects but also slows digestion by reducing the rate at which food leaves the stomach.

This consequently increases feelings of fullness, leading to a reduction in food intake which in turn results in weight loss.

Pritty Vishy's turned to Ozempic for her recent transformation that has left her fans inspired and created a buzz on social media.

Other who have embraced Ozempic are Kevin Kinuthia and Sandra Dacha who have shared their weight loss journeys with their fans.

Gastric balloon

Also known as intragastric balloon, this non-invasive procedure is a temporary weight-loss intervention in which a balloon is inserted into the stomach through the mouth and filled with a saline fluid.

It occupies a section of the stomach, reducing its volume with an enhanced feeling of fullness and effectively reduction in the quantity of food that one can consume.

The balloon is removed endoscopically at the lapse of the pre-determined period.

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia, and Maureen Waititu are among the celebrities who turned to gastric balloons in their weight loss journeys with results that inspired their fans and shared their experiences on the same.

Gastric sleeve

Also known as sleeve gastrectomy, this medical intervention was designed to address obesity after failure of traditional methods such as dieting and exercise but had since been embraced by some for weight loss.

It is a bariatric procedure in which a large portion of the stomach is removed, leaving a smaller tube-shaped pouch that limits the amount of food that one can take, with a resultant feeling of fullness and consequently weight loss.

Former reality TV star Risper Faith shared with her fans in a past post that she had undergone the procedure.

Each of the above solutions come with its advantages and disadvantages, including associated costs and side effects.

Critics note that medical interventions listed above are quick-fixes that can be avoided by embracing a lifestyle that has been shared by a number of celebrities in the country.

Sweating it out, discipline and dieting

Before the emergence of modern medical procedures and solutions that have become popular among celebrities, dieting, exercise and lifestyle adjustment played its role in keeping people in shape.

Some still embrace this to attain and maintain their desired body, with intentional steps that entail lifestyle adjustment, exercise regime, discipline in food intake and a proper diet crafted with the help of a nutritionist.