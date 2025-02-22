Kenya has emerged as one of the leading markets for plastic surgery with clinics setting up shop to meet this increasing demand.

According to a report by Africa Health Federation, Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria are among the top five markets for plastic surgery.

Why more Kenyans are seeking plastic surgery

In Kenya, the plastic surgery industry has witnessed a boom , fueled by change in societal norms, increased availability & affordability, and technological advancement.

Once considered a luxury that only the wealthy could afford to enhance aesthetics, more people have changed their view of plastic surgery and are no longer viewing it as solely for aesthetics.

An increasing number of Kenyans have sought reconstructive surgery ranging from repairing cleft palates, burn/ accident scars, or post-mastectomy reconstruction and breast reduction.

Social media has not only normalized discussions around plastic surgery, but has also given millions an opportunity to interact with those who have undergone cosmetic procedures.

Cosmetic clinics have also been advertising aggressively, leveraging on the emergence of social media influencers with established following, including those who have undergone cosmetic procedures.

Challenges and fatalities

This growth has seen its fair share of challenges and fatalities, with reports of botched procedures, fatalities and violations.

Last year Omnicare Medical, also known as Body by Design found itself in the eye of the storm after Lucy Ng’ang’a, the wife of prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a passed on following a procedure at the clinic.

The facility was eventually closed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) for three significant violations: Operating Without Proper Licensing: The clinic was found to be operating illegally as a health facility without the necessary license, breaching section 15 (1) of CAP 253.Employment of Unlicensed Practitioners: Investigators discovered that Omnicare Medical was employing medical practitioners without valid licenses, in violation of section 22 (4).Failure to Meet Required Health Standards: The facility reportedly failed to adhere to mandated health standards for medical establishments, posing risks to public safety.

Media personality Betty Kyallo urged influencers to vet products that they promote, noting that they should be the first line of defence by declining to promote products that could harm their followers.

The boom has also been witnessed globally with, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery noting in its 2024 that the growth is catalysed by “rising disposable incomes, medical tourism, technological advancement and digital exposure to global beauty standards”.

Most requested procedures

In Kenya, liposuction and body contouring remains the most requested procedure, followed by breast augmentation/reduction.