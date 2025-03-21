6 places to avoid in Naivasha during the Safari Rally

The Safari Rally in Naivasha is one of the most thrilling motorsport events in Kenya, attracting thousands of fans, tourists, and rally enthusiasts.



However, for spectators—especially those unfamiliar with the area—some locations can be risky or inconvenient. Here’s a list of places to avoid and why, ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

1. Unmarked or unofficial viewing points

While the adrenaline rush of getting close to the action is tempting, unmarked areas can be hazardous. Rally cars move at high speeds and can veer off course unexpectedly, making unofficial spots dangerous. Stick to designated spectator zones for safety.

2. Waterlogged sections

Some areas around the lake may appear safe but can quickly become muddy and impassable, especially if there’s rain. Vehicles often get stuck, and moving around can be frustrating.

3. Unregulated bush trails

Venturing off into the bush to find a private spot might sound fun, but you could end up in a wildlife conservation area or private property. Naivasha is home to hippos, buffaloes, and other wild animals that roam freely, especially near the lake.

4. Overcrowded spectator zones

Popular viewing points like Sleeping Warrior and Kedong Ranch can get extremely crowded. If you’re new to the area, navigating through the masses, dealing with rowdy fans, and finding parking can be overwhelming. Arriving early is key, or consider less congested alternatives.

5. Unofficial camping spots

While Naivasha has plenty of camping areas, avoid setting up in unfamiliar locations, especially near forests or open plains. Wildlife encounters and security risks are real concerns. Opt for designated campsites with proper facilities and security.

6. Unsafe nighttime areas