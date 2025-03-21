Pulse logo
6 places to avoid in Naivasha during the Safari Rally

21 March 2025 at 14:43
Some spectators make the mistake of standing too close to highways or public roads where rally cars pass. This is dangerous as high-speed cars create strong air pressure that can cause accidents or throw debris at bystanders.
JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty I...

The Safari Rally in Naivasha is one of the most thrilling motorsport events in Kenya, attracting thousands of fans, tourists, and rally enthusiasts.

However, for spectators—especially those unfamiliar with the area—some locations can be risky or inconvenient. Here’s a list of places to avoid and why, ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

1. Unmarked or unofficial viewing points

While the adrenaline rush of getting close to the action is tempting, unmarked areas can be hazardous. Rally cars move at high speeds and can veer off course unexpectedly, making unofficial spots dangerous. Stick to designated spectator zones for safety.

2. Waterlogged sections

Some areas around the lake may appear safe but can quickly become muddy and impassable, especially if there’s rain. Vehicles often get stuck, and moving around can be frustrating.

3. Unregulated bush trails

Venturing off into the bush to find a private spot might sound fun, but you could end up in a wildlife conservation area or private property. Naivasha is home to hippos, buffaloes, and other wild animals that roam freely, especially near the lake.

4. Overcrowded spectator zones

Popular viewing points like Sleeping Warrior and Kedong Ranch can get extremely crowded. If you’re new to the area, navigating through the masses, dealing with rowdy fans, and finding parking can be overwhelming. Arriving early is key, or consider less congested alternatives.

5. Unofficial camping spots

While Naivasha has plenty of camping areas, avoid setting up in unfamiliar locations, especially near forests or open plains. Wildlife encounters and security risks are real concerns. Opt for designated campsites with proper facilities and security.

NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 23: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain and Chris Patterson of Ireland compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 23, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by ...

6. Unsafe nighttime areas

Naivasha comes alive during the Safari Rally with nightlife and parties, but some areas can be unsafe, especially for newcomers. If you’re unfamiliar with the region, avoid isolated entertainment spots and always travel with a group.

