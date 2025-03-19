8 places to have a good time in Naivasha during the Safari Rally

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is back, and as always, rally enthusiasts are gearing up for an electrifying experience.



Naivasha, popularly known as ‘Vasha,’ has cemented its reputation as more than just a rally hub—it’s a destination brimming with adventure, entertainment, and good vibes.

With thousands expected to flock the Nakuru County town, there is more to experience beyond the roar of rally cars.



Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or someone who enjoys serene landscapes, Naivasha offers a variety of activities to make your WRC Safari Rally weekend even more memorable. Here are eight exciting things to do while in Vasha.

1. Explore the beauty of Lake Naivasha

Lake Naivasha is a must-visit destination for anyone in town for the rally. This freshwater lake, set in the heart of the Great Rift Valley, is surrounded by picturesque landscapes and is home to an array of wildlife, including hippos and a variety of waterbirds.



Visitors can take a boat ride to explore the lake up close or go for a nature walk along its shores.

2. Get hot air balloon experience

For a truly breathtaking experience, consider taking a hot air balloon ride over the scenic Rift Valley landscape. This early-morning adventure allows you to witness the vast beauty of Naivasha from a bird’s-eye view.

3. Hike at Mt. Longonot National Park

If you're up for a challenge, hiking Mt. Longonot is a rewarding experience. This dormant volcano features a well-marked trail leading to its crater, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Rift Valley. The hike is moderately challenging but well worth the effort.

4. Cycle through Hell’s Gate National Park

Hell’s Gate National Park is one of the few places in Kenya where you can cycle alongside wildlife. Home to zebras, giraffes, and gazelles, the park offers a unique adventure where visitors can ride through spectacular rock formations and geothermal features.



Alternatively, you can take a guided walking tour or explore the scenic gorge.

5. Go bird watching

Naivasha is a paradise for bird watchers, with over 400 recorded species.



From the graceful pink flamingos to majestic fish eagles, the lake and its surrounding forests provide the perfect setting for spotting rare and exotic birds. Bird-watching tours are available, but even a casual stroll along the lake can be rewarding.

6. Relax and unwind at a spa

After a day of non-stop adventure, why not take some time to relax? Naivasha has several luxurious spas offering rejuvenating treatments, including massages, facials, and body scrubs.

8. Explore Crescent Island