7 distinct strategies Kenyans are using to hire househelps & enhance safety at home

From allegations of engineering kidnappings to setting homes on fire, violent physical and child sexual abuse, theft and in some cases murder, shocking cases of crimes committed by housemaids against their employers are plenty. Many households are wary of hiring unvetted househelps.

Consequently, wary Kenyans are employing several strategies to protect their property and guarantee the safety of those they love when hiring househelps.

What was once a simple exercise anchored in trust has evolved into a meticulous process in light of recent developments that have been highlighted in the media with Kenyans leaving nothing to chance when it comes to the safety of their loved ones and property left in the care of househelps.

Counting on friends and relatives

Many Kenyans are turning to trusted friends and family for referrals when it comes to sourcing for househelps.

Having a hose-help referred by someone you trust offers some peace of mind some level of comfort as the house-help is a stranger in your home but is thoroughly known by a person you trust.

The demand for reliable househelps saw the emergence of bureaus but sadly, the industry that was once operated by honest entrepreneurs has been infiltrated by crooks, making it a nightmare.

Luckily, there are reliable and credible bureaus that continue to serve clients, linking them with reliable househelps.

Even if sourced from a reliable bureau, Kenyan households are still leaving nothing to chance and have incorporated additional steps to mitigate risks and enhance the safety of their property and loved ones left in the care of housemaids.

Interview: Ask precise questions

The process of identifying a house-help that was anchored in mutual trust has turned into a thorough and competitive recruitment process in which thorough screening is conducted and only those who meet the cut make it.

Many have embraced the practice of asking the right and precise questions to determine who would serve best in this crucial role for many Kenyan households.

The questions not only allow the prospective employer to know their prospective employee better, but also guide in determining their suitability for the job.

In addition to the basic questions such as full identification, Kenyan households interviewed for this publication shared the questions below as some of those that they ask prospective employees.

Level of education

Experience handling children

How they deal with stubborn children

Employment history

Cultural background

Salary and leave expectations

Background checks

Whether referred by a friend or relative, Kenyans are increasingly turning to thorough background checks before hiring househelps.

The process varies but in one form or another, prospective employers find their creative ways of conducting background checks with the following among the items looked into.

A detailed map to their ancestral home

Key phone contacts and location and residence of known close relatives

Phone number of their religious leader or chief who can attest to their character

Church or school closest to their home, complete with any maiden name that may have been used in church, school r in the community

Obtaining copies of crucial documents

Collection of copies of crucial documents is a key strategy embraced by Kenyan families enlisting the services of a house-help.

This ensured that in the event of any undesirable outcomes, the employer has a means of identifying and tracing the house-help or her people.

A copy of National dentification document

A passport photo as well as a full-size photo.

Copy of education certificate or document identifying the school that they went to

Building a healthy relationship and investing in them

Winning them over is at the heart of this strategy that acknowledges that keeping househelps especially the skilled and good ones for a reasonable duration is a tall order.

Blending them into their households and investing in their dreams so as to inspire loyalty and a long-lasting partnership may help.

Simple but strategic steps such as enrolling them in vocational training colleges to helping them save towards a business or investment may enhance retention and motivation.

Job satisfaction & reasonable pay

Rules published by Kenya’s Ministry of Labour in November 2024 placed the basic pay for housemaids in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru at Sh16,113 pay per month.

The pay for those working outside cities was gazette at Sh16,995 (for municipalities) and Sh13,774 in all other areas.

Reasonable pay in exchange for services received is a great incentive to househelp.

A research done by this writer for the purpose of this publication revealed that not many are compliant with the law, with those interviewed giving various reasons and noting that they have found a working arrangement with periodic review of salary to keep their employees motivated.

CCTV: The last line of defence

Even with multiple steps and strategies put in place to ensure that all domestic affairs run as intended and those left in the care of house-helps are cared for, Kenyans are turning to technology to offer another layer.

Homes are dotted with CCTV cameras, strategically located to document every occurrence at home and monitored via smartphones and laptops.