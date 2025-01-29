7 reasons your teenage children may seem to hate you

Parenting teenagers can often feel like navigating a battlefield. One day, your child is affectionate and chatty; the next, they are giving you the silent treatment or snapping at the smallest things.



Many parents find themselves asking: Why does my teenager seem to hate me? The truth is, they probably don’t—but it might feel that way. Here’s why.

1. They are seeking independence

Teenagers are in a phase where they are discovering their identity. They want to make their own choices, assert their independence, and sometimes, that means pushing you away.



When you set boundaries or tell them what to do, they may react with frustration because it feels like you’re controlling them.

2. Their hormones are all over the place

Adolescence brings a surge of hormones that affect emotions, mood, and behaviour.

A simple request to clean their room might be met with an eye roll or a full-blown argument—not because they hate you, but because their brain is still developing its emotional regulation skills.

3. They feel misunderstood

Teenagers often think their parents don’t ‘get’ them. Whether it’s their music choices, fashion, friendships, or struggles, they may assume you’re judging them.

If they feel unheard, they may react with anger, sarcasm, or distance.

4. They are struggling with peer pressure and stress

Academic pressures, friendships, social media comparisons, and self-image concerns can make teenagers feel overwhelmed.

If they lash out at you, it may be because they don’t know how to express their stress in a healthy way.

5. They are testing boundaries

Teenagers will challenge rules and authority figures, including you. It’s part of their journey to adulthood.

If you’re enforcing curfews, limiting screen time, or insisting on family rules, expect some resistance. They might resent you in the moment but will likely appreciate the structure later.

6. They need space but don’t know how to ask for it

Sometimes, teenagers just want to be left alone. When parents check in too often, try to “fix” everything, or ask too many questions, it can feel intrusive.

Their withdrawal isn’t necessarily about hating you—it’s about needing personal space.

7. They are comparing you to other parents

Social media and peer comparisons can make some teens feel like their parents are stricter, less cool, or less understanding than others.

If their friend’s parents allow more freedom, they might resent your rules, even if they’re made out of love.

How to strengthen your relationship