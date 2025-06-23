A viral video featuring Dennis Ombachi (the Roaming Chef) and U.S. TikTok star Dylan Page has sparked interest in the rare Ayam Cemani chicken.

With its jet-black feathers, black skin, black beak, and even black bones, Ayam Cemani looks like something out of a fantasy film.

But this very real breed hails from Indonesia, where it has long been regarded as a mystical and prized bird.

And thanks to the viral cooking video, chicken lovers are now wondering: What is this black chicken, and what does it actually taste like?

Ayam Cemani Chicken

What is Ayam Cemani Chicken?

The Ayam Cemani is an ultra-rare chicken breed native to Java, Indonesia. The bird is entirely black due to a genetic condition called fibromelanosis, which causes hyperpigmentation.

This condition gives the bird black feathers, black skin, black meat, black bones and even black organs.

This visual appearance has earned it nicknames such as “the Lamborghini of poultry” and “the world’s most exotic chicken.”

Why Is Ayam Cemani So Famous (and Expensive)?

In Indonesian culture, Ayam Cemani is sometimes believed to possess spiritual or healing powers .

In the rest of the world, its rarity and striking appearance have made it a luxury food item, often fetching $200–$2,500 per bird in global markets.

According to listings from Kenyan vendors, the chicken can fetch up to Sh30,000.

What Does Ayam Cemani Chicken Taste Like?

Despite its dramatic all-black appearance, Ayam Cemani chicken tastes surprisingly similar to regular free-range chicken.

According to Chefsresource.com , most diners and food reviewers describe the flavour as mild, tender, and slightly richer, with some noting subtle gamey undertones akin to quail or pheasant.

The texture is often praised for being soft and succulent, though a bit firmer than commercial broiler meat .

Once cooked, the flesh turns a deep greyish hue, retaining the visual intrigue without altering the familiar flavour. Overall, the bird’s allure lies more in its exotic look than its taste.

Would You Eat It?

Based on the comments from Ombachi’s TikTok video, viewers had a wide array of reactions to the unique poultry.

The appearance of the all-black chicken elicited a mix of awe, humour, and apprehension.

A significant number of commenters expressed their fascination and surprise, with some likening the chicken to a "baby dragon."

The unusual colour also led to playful questions about its culinary properties, such as whether it would still be considered "white meat" once cooked and how one could tell if it was burning.

Some viewers were more hesitant, with comments suggesting the chicken looked "poisonous" or "dangerous."

The dark colour was also jokingly associated with "powers of darkness" by some.

A humorous concern that was repeatedly raised was the difficulty in knowing when the chicken was fully cooked, with one user humorously stating, "This would stress me because I literally know when these things are ready via the colour. Sasa hii nitakula mbichi ama nichome" (Now will I eat this raw or burnt).

Overall, the comments reflect a strong sense of curiosity and amusement about the exotic chicken, with many viewers engaging in lighthearted banter about its appearance and the experience of cooking and eating such a unique bird.

Where to Buy Ayam Cemani Chicken in Kenya

In Kenya, Ayam Cemani is still rare but slowly becoming more available through specialised poultry breeders and small farms catering to chefs, foodies and curious buyers.

Some Kenyan farmers advertise Ayam Cemani chicks and mature birds on platforms like Jiji, Facebook groups, and Instagram pages dedicated to rare poultry breeds.

Niche farms around Nairobi, Kiambu, and parts of the Rift Valley (such as Naivasha or Nakuru) are known to offer Ayam Cemani, often on a pre-order basis.

Expect to pay anywhere from Sh15,000 to Sh30,000 for a mature bird, based on current listings, though availability is limited. Chicks (1–3 weeks) sometimes cost Sh5,000–Sh8,000, depending on the source.

Whether you’re drawn in by its striking appearance, curious about its flavour, or intrigued by its cultural legends, Ayam Cemani remains one of the world’s most unique chickens.

Thanks to viral moments like Ombachi and Dylan Page’s video, interest in this rare black bird is growing, and it’s now slowly becoming available in Kenya through specialised breeders.