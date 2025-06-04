How African healing interacts with religion, science in today’s world

In a world increasingly defined by technology, artificial intelligence, modern medicine, and structured religious beliefs, the question of whether African traditional healing still holds a place often arises.

Many turn to traditional healers only after exhausting conventional medical options. Yet, this ancient practice is far from outdated.

Today, it is finding new ground by interacting with religion and science in special ways. When modern methods fall short

For many people, traditional healing is often a last resort. It typically follows a series of attempts through scientific and religious means to resolve health or personal issues.

This pattern is well-known to Dr Hassan Mugwenu of Mugwenu Doctors and Services, a traditional healer who has seen firsthand how people arrive at his shrine after long medical journeys.

People often ask me, ‘Does traditional healing still work in today’s world of tech and science?’ “What I tell them is that yes, it does work and in fact, it is needed now more than ever. Times are changing, we’ve evolved into serious tech, and we must also adjust and incorporate these developments into our work.

He adds that traditional healers who fail to embrace this evolution risk becoming obsolete. “If not, you will need to close your office or shrine and in doing so, you’ll have failed to heed your calling.”

Traditional healing is a complement, not a competitor

Traditional healing does not necessarily stand in opposition to science or religion. Rather, it often complements them. Dr Mugwenu explains that many of his clients come to him only after other avenues have failed.

“When it comes to traditional healing, it mostly comes last,” he says. “People go to the hospital and they find they have a stomach problem or something persistent. Even after tests, the doctors can’t find the cause. That’s when someone tells them, ‘Try the traditional method’. And often, this involves science as well.”

This collaboration is more common than one might assume. According to Dr Mugwenu, there is a mutual understanding between some traditional healers and medical doctors.

“We do operate with these doctors,” he reveals. “They sometimes consult with us, especially on herbal treatments. They want to know which herbs we use and how they work, especially when they see the results in patients.”

Herbs, spirit, and healing

A key part of traditional healing involves the use of herbal remedies, which are often derived from indigenous knowledge passed down through generations.

What sets traditional healing apart is its deep spiritual element. It’s not just about herbs or diagnosis; it’s about listening to the spiritual realm.

“We also deal with herbs, yes,” Dr Mugwenu says, “But we don’t just ask you to go take medicine like in a hospital. We first listen to the spirit. We operate through spiritual guidance.”

For traditional healers like him, the spirit acts as both a guide and a diagnostic tool. “The spirit is what communicates and joins me and you. If I listen to your spirit, I can understand the problem in you. That’s where the healing starts.”

Bridging the gap between worlds

Dr Mugwenu's perspective sheds light on a broader understanding of health and healing one that integrates spiritual insight, herbal knowledge, and, increasingly, collaboration with scientific fields.



It is not about choosing one path over another, but rather understanding how all these paths can converge.

We do operate in science but we mostly listen to the spirit because that is our calling and we cannot run away from our calling.

While traditional healing can include physical remedies like herbs, its true foundation lies in spiritual guidance. The spirit acts as both a diagnostic and therapeutic force, guiding the healer through the process.

