Bald man’s battle: Maintenance struggles no one talks about

Baldness, whether due to genetics, medical conditions, or personal choice, is often seen as a bold and confident look. Global celebrities like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham, and Common have proven that being bald can be stylish and powerful.



However, behind the polished aesthetic, many bald men face a range of concerns and maintenance challenges that often go unnoticed. From scalp conditions to sun exposure and even societal pressures, maintaining a bald head is not as effortless as it seems.

Despite these challenges, many bald men have found effective ways to care for their scalps, protect their skin, and confidently embrace their look.



This article explores some of the most common health and maintenance issues bald men face and how they cope with them.

Challenges of being bald

1. Increased sun sensitivity and sunburns

One of the biggest health risks for bald men is direct sun exposure. Without hair to act as a natural shield, the scalp is left vulnerable to harmful UV rays, leading to sunburns, and irritation.

Unlike other parts of the body, the scalp is often overlooked when applying sunscreen, making it even more prone to sun damage.

To counteract this, many bald men incorporate sunscreen in their daily routines. Hats, caps, or headscarves also become essential accessories, providing additional protection from direct sunlight. Some also use moisturisers with built-in UV protection for convenience.

2. Dry and flaky scalp

Without hair to retain moisture and distribute natural oils, the scalp can become excessively dry, leading to flakiness, irritation, and even conditions like dandruff.



Many bald men experience an itchy scalp due to a lack of hydration, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly.

Bald men often turn to gentle, hydrating skincare routines, including fragrance-free moisturisers and scalp balms. Using mild cleansers instead of harsh shampoos helps maintain the natural oils on the scalp.



Drinking plenty of water also plays a crucial role in keeping the skin hydrated from within.

3. Scalp acne and ingrown hairs

Even though bald men do not have to deal with traditional hair problems, their scalps can still suffer from acne and ingrown hairs, especially if they shave regularly.



Razor bumps and irritation can become a persistent issue if the scalp is not properly maintained.

Shaving with a sharp razor, using a warm towel before shaving, and applying an alcohol-free aftershave can help reduce irritation.

4. Excessive scalp oiliness

While some bald men struggle with dry scalps, others deal with excessive oil production. Without hair to absorb natural oils, the scalp can become greasy and shiny, making it uncomfortable and difficult to manage.



Regular cleansing with a mild shampoo or a gentle face wash can also remove excess oil without stripping the scalp.

5. Social stigma and unwanted attention

Bald men often deal with societal beauty standards that favour a full head of hair. They may receive unsolicited jokes, comments, or even unwanted head rubs from strangers, making some feel self-conscious.

6. The constant need for grooming

Unlike men with hair, bald men do not have the option of simply styling their hair differently when it starts growing out. To maintain a clean-shaven look, regular shaving is required—sometimes even daily. Missed spots can be highly noticeable, making upkeep a continuous effort.

7. Managing the shine

One of the most common concerns bald men face is an overly shiny scalp. Natural oils and sweat can make the head look extra glossy, which some men find unappealing.