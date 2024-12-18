Ending the year right: 10 things you should do before 2025

With only a few weeks left before the year ends, it’s time to focus on what truly matters. December can be a busy month, but it’s also a great opportunity to wrap up loose ends and set the tone for the new year.

Here are 10 practical and meaningful things to do before 2025 arrives.

1. Clear Out Your Space

Start the new year with a fresh and organised environment. Whether it’s your wardrobe, pantry, or even your inbox, decluttering can bring a sense of calm and focus.

How to Start: Donate clothes you no longer wear or sort through your kitchen for items nearing expiry. For your inbox, unsubscribe from emails you don’t need and delete old messages.

2. Reflect on 2024

Take a moment to review the year. What were your proudest moments? What challenges did you overcome? Reflection can help you understand your growth and guide your plans for 2025.

Quick Tip: Write down three wins from the year and three lessons you’ve learned.

3. Plan for Holiday Spending

December can be financially demanding, so create a budget for the remaining festive season. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on meaningful purchases.

How to Save: Instead of expensive gifts, consider thoughtful, homemade options or set spending limits with family and friends.

4. Reconnect with Loved Ones

Use this time to strengthen your relationships. A simple phone call, a heartfelt message, or even a quick visit can make a big difference.

Who to Reach Out To: Think of family or friends you haven’t seen in a while. The holidays are a perfect excuse to reconnect.

5. Wrap Up Pending Tasks

Whether it’s unfinished work, unpaid bills, or personal errands, tie up loose ends before the year ends. Starting January with a clean slate will give you peace of mind.

Focus Areas: Pay outstanding debts, file necessary documents, or complete projects you’ve been procrastinating on.

6. Prepare a Simple New Year Plan

Skip complicated resolutions and focus on a few key goals for 2025. Whether it’s prioritising your health, finances, or personal growth, start the year with clarity.

How to Keep It Realistic: Set one or two achievable goals for January, like walking 15 minutes daily or saving a specific amount of money.

7. Take Care of Your Health

December can be busy, but don’t let your health take a back seat. Eat balanced meals, drink enough water, and make time for rest.

Quick Actions: Schedule overdue doctor’s appointments or do light physical activities, like a short evening walk.

8. Volunteer or Give Back

Spread some cheer by helping those in need. Whether it’s donating clothes or participating in community events, giving back is a great way to end the year on a positive note.

Where to Start: Drop off food items at a local charity or volunteer a few hours at a nearby shelter.

9. Create Memories

The festive season is about connection and joy. Plan simple activities with family or friends, such as movie nights, game days, or cooking together.

Small Ideas: Capture moments by taking photos or writing down memories to reflect on later.

10. Relax and Recharge

Take a break from the chaos and allow yourself some downtime. Entering 2025 rested and refreshed will help you tackle the new year with energy.

How to Unwind: Spend an evening reading a book, meditating, or enjoying your favourite series without distractions.