Meningitis is a serious medical condition characterised by the inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges.



This inflammation is typically caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Meningitis can affect anyone, but it is particularly dangerous in infants, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.



Globally, it is a significant health concern, particularly in areas with limited access to vaccines and healthcare, such as parts of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Recognising the signs of meningitis and seeking immediate medical care is crucial because the disease can progress rapidly and result in severe complications, including brain damage and death.

Causes of Meningitis

There can be different causes of meningitis, including infections and non-infectious triggers. Understanding these causes helps in prevention and timely treatment.

1. Bacterial infection

Bacterial meningitis is the most severe form and is often caused by Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, or Haemophilus influenzae.

These bacteria can spread through respiratory droplets, especially in close quarters like schools or dormitories.

Once in the bloodstream, the bacteria can travel to the brain and spinal cord, leading to life-threatening inflammation.

2. Viral infection

Viral meningitis is more common and generally less severe than bacterial meningitis. It is often caused by enteroviruses, herpes simplex virus, or the mumps virus.



Though it can resolve without specific treatment, it still requires medical attention to manage symptoms and rule out more serious forms.

3. Fungal infections

Fungal meningitis is rare but can occur in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or cancer. It is commonly caused by fungi like Cryptococcus neoformans, especially in tropical or subtropical regions.

4. Parasitic infections

In some rare cases, parasites such as Naegleria fowleri—found in warm freshwater—can cause a severe form of meningitis known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is almost always fatal.

5. Non-infectious causes

Meningitis can also be caused by autoimmune diseases, certain medications, or head injuries. These forms are known as non-infectious or aseptic meningitis and, while not contagious, they still require thorough investigation and management.

Signs and symptoms of Meningitis

Early symptoms

Meningitis can present with flu-like symptoms at first. Common early signs include:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Stiff neck

Nausea or vomiting In infants, symptoms may also include irritability, a bulging soft spot on the head, or difficulty feeding.

Neurological symptoms

As the disease progresses, neurological signs may appear:

Sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Seizures

Drowsiness or difficulty waking

Severe symptoms

If left untreated, meningitis can lead to:

Coma

Stroke

Hearing loss or cognitive impairment

Death Immediate treatment is critical to avoid irreversible damage or fatality.

Treatment for Meningitis

Antibiotics

For bacterial meningitis, intravenous antibiotics are the primary treatment. Early administration can significantly improve outcomes.

Antiviral medications

If a viral cause is identified, antiviral treatment may be recommended—such as acyclovir for herpes-related meningitis.

In some cases, corticosteroids like dexamethasone may be given to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of complications, such as hearing loss.

Supportive Care

Supportive treatment may include:

Oxygen therapy

Fluids and electrolytes

Pain relief

Prevention of meningitis

Vaccination

Vaccines are a key preventive measure. The most common meningitis vaccines include:

Meningococcal vaccine

Pneumococcal vaccine

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine

Mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) vaccine

Vaccination is especially important for infants, travellers, and people living in high-risk areas.

Hygiene practices

Good hygiene can prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria that cause meningitis. Key practices include:

Regular handwashing

Avoiding close contact with infected individuals

Covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Early treatment of infections like ear infections or sinusitis can help prevent the spread to the brain and spinal cord.

What happens if meningitis goes untreated

1. Rapid progression

Meningitis can escalate quickly, especially in bacterial cases. Within hours, a person can go from mild symptoms to severe complications such as seizures, coma, or organ failure.

2. Risk of death

Untreated bacterial meningitis has a high mortality rate. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 50% of cases may result in death if untreated. Even with treatment, mortality rates can range from 5% to 15%.

3. Long-term health consequences

Survivors of severe meningitis may experience:

Hearing loss

Memory problems

Learning disabilities

Physical impairments

Conclusion

Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment of meningitis is vital to protecting individual and public health.