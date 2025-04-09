Causes, signs, and treatment for Cholera: What happens if it goes untreated?

What is Cholera?

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which can lead to severe dehydration and, in extreme cases, death if left untreated.



It primarily spreads through contaminated food and water and remains a significant health concern, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and inadequate water treatment.



Cholera is endemic in many parts of the world, especially in regions that lack proper hygiene and sanitation facilities.

Recognising the symptoms early and seeking prompt treatment are crucial steps in preventing severe illness and death from cholera.



The global burden of cholera highlights the need for public health interventions and continuous education on its prevention and treatment.

Causes of Cholera

There can be different causes of cholera, and understanding them is key to preventing the spread of this disease. Cholera typically results from contaminated food and water, but various factors contribute to the transmission and outbreak of the disease.

1. Bacterial infection

The primary cause of cholera is infection by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium. This bacterium thrives in contaminated water and food sources, especially in areas with inadequate sanitation.



People typically become infected after consuming contaminated water, undercooked seafood, or food prepared by an infected individual.

2. Poor sanitation and water contamination

Inadequate sanitation and improper waste disposal systems are major contributors to cholera outbreaks. Contaminated water sources, often due to sewage mixing with drinking water, serve as a breeding ground for Vibrio cholerae.



Many communities in developing countries, particularly in refugee camps or areas of conflict, suffer from poor sanitation, which accelerates the spread of cholera.

3. Risk factors

Certain populations are more vulnerable to cholera. People in low-income areas, those living in overcrowded conditions, and refugees are particularly at risk due to limited access to clean water and proper sanitation.



Poor hygiene practices, such as improper handwashing and food preparation, also increase the likelihood of infection.

Other contributing factors include limited healthcare access and lack of proper infrastructure, which makes it difficult for communities to respond quickly to outbreaks.

Signs and symptoms of Cholera

Early symptoms

Cholera usually presents with watery diarrhoea and vomiting. These symptoms can occur suddenly and lead to rapid fluid loss, which is why the disease can progress so quickly.



The severity of symptoms can vary, but they often appear within a few hours of infection.

Dehydration

One of the most dangerous aspects of cholera is dehydration, which occurs due to excessive fluid loss.



The symptoms of dehydration include dry mouth, extreme thirst, dizziness, sunken eyes, and very little urine production. If untreated, dehydration can rapidly lead to shock, organ failure, and death.

Severe symptoms

If cholera progresses without treatment, the symptoms can become severe. These include:

Rapid heart rate

Muscle cramps

Electrolyte imbalances

Shock

The disease can quickly lead to organ failure, making it essential to seek medical care as soon as symptoms are recognised.

Treatment for Cholera

Rehydration therapy

The cornerstone of cholera treatment is rehydration therapy, which is used to replace lost fluids and electrolytes.



Oral rehydration salts (ORS) are commonly used to treat mild cases, but in severe cases, intravenous (IV) fluids may be necessary to prevent life-threatening dehydration.

Antibiotics

While rehydration is the first priority, antibiotics can help reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. Common antibiotics prescribed for cholera include doxycycline and azithromycin.



These help to decrease the bacterial load in the intestines, speeding up recovery and reducing the spread of infection.

Zinc supplementation

Zinc supplementation has been shown to help reduce the duration and severity of cholera, especially in children. Zinc helps restore electrolyte balance, which aids in faster recovery.

Hospitalisation

Severe cases of cholera may require hospitalisation, especially if rehydration therapy and antibiotics alone are not sufficient to control the symptoms. Prompt medical attention is essential for preventing complications.

Prevention of Cholera

Sanitation and clean water

Improving sanitation and ensuring access to clean drinking water are crucial steps in preventing cholera outbreaks. Methods of water purification, such as boiling, using chlorine tablets, or employing filtration systems, can help reduce the risk of waterborne diseases.

Vaccination

The cholera vaccine is a useful tool in preventing outbreaks, particularly in endemic areas. It provides short-term protection and can be given to those travelling to regions with a high risk of cholera.



While not a substitute for improved sanitation, vaccination can significantly reduce the likelihood of infection.

Hygiene practices

Good hygiene practices are essential in preventing cholera. This includes regular handwashing with soap, using clean water for food preparation, and proper waste disposal. Education campaigns on hygiene practices can help reduce the spread of cholera in communities at high risk.

What happens if Cholera goes untreated?

Rapid progression

Cholera can progress very quickly, leading to severe dehydration and shock within hours of the onset of symptoms. Early intervention is critical to prevent the disease from escalating and causing fatal complications.

Risk of death

If left untreated, cholera can lead to death due to dehydration, kidney failure, and shock. In areas where healthcare access is limited, the risk of death is significantly higher, as timely medical care may not be available.

Long-term health consequences

Cholera can cause long-term damage to the body due to electrolyte imbalances and severe dehydration. Children and other vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of enduring long-term health effects, including growth delays and developmental issues.