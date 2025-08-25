Don’t fall victim: 6 safety tips for Nairobi commuters against drugging & robbery

Public bus stands in Kenya have become increasingly unsafe, with reports of unsuspecting travellers being drugged and robbed by criminals posing as fellow passengers.

Victims are often left stranded, stripped of valuables, and in some cases, hospitalised after ingesting spiked food or drinks.

While authorities continue to grapple with the menace, commuters themselves must remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to stay safe.

Below are six essential tips to help protect yourself from falling prey to these criminal schemes.

1. Never accept food or drinks from strangers

One of the most common tactics used by criminals at bus stands is offering food, snacks, or bottled drinks laced with sedatives.



Once ingested, victims become drowsy or unconscious, making it easier for thieves to rob them of everything.

Security experts warn against letting hunger or friendliness cloud your judgement. Carrying your own snacks or buying sealed items from trusted vendors is the safest option.

A matatu being loaded ready for travel

2. Keep valuables out of sight

Robbers often target travellers who openly display phones, wallets, jewellery, or expensive gadgets. Flashing cash while purchasing items or holding your smartphone in crowded spaces can make you a soft target.

Instead, store valuables in inside pockets or secure bags that are difficult to snatch. Consider dividing money between different compartments so you do not lose everything in one incident.

3. Travel in groups where possible

Criminals are less likely to target people moving in pairs or groups, as there is safety in numbers. Solo travellers are often easy prey, especially at night when bus stands are less crowded.

Where possible, coordinate with a friend or relative to travel together, particularly if you are new to the area or carrying luggage.



Group travel not only discourages attackers but also ensures there is someone to raise alarm if suspicious behaviour is noticed.

4. Stick to reputable bus companies and stages

While informal stages may offer cheaper or faster options, they are also riskier as they lack the security structures found in official bus stations.



Reputable companies usually have surveillance, staff presence, and ticketing offices that discourage criminals.

5. Trust your instincts and stay alert

Commuters often admit they sensed something was wrong before they fell victim, but ignored their gut feeling out of politeness. Learning to trust your instincts can save you from danger.

If someone seems overly friendly, insists on carrying your luggage, or pressures you into eating or drinking, it is best to walk away.

Staying alert also means avoiding distractions such as being glued to your phone with earphones on, which limits your awareness of your surroundings.

6. Have an emergency plan

Despite taking precautions, emergencies can still happen. Having a plan ensures you are not left helpless if you become a victim.



Memorise important phone numbers, carry a small amount of cash separately for emergencies, and let someone close know your travel plans.

In case of drugging or theft, seek immediate medical attention and file a police report. Quick action not only helps your recovery but also increases the chances of tracking down perpetrators.