Why May 28th was chosen to be Menstrual Health Day

Menstrual hygiene day is observed annually on 28th May across the world to advocate for awareness and end all forms of stigma around menstruation.

This day was initiated by a German-based Non-Government Organisation(NGO) WASH United to highlight the importance of good Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) while facilitating proper education and access to quality sanitary products.

Governments and other organisations now commemorate the day by improving sanitation facilities for menstruating individuals, especially in the low-income and marginalised communities.

Why the need for period awareness?

While it is obvious that menstruation is an important natural biological process, in most places around the world, it is still being shrouded in shame, silence and a lot of misinformation.

Demystifying misconceptions

Myths and misconceptions along with taboos in most communities continue to prevent open and honest discussions, thus leading to harmful recommendations and embarrassment among most women.

In some cultures, women are often seen as impure and are shamefully barred from taking part in daily and essential activities, such as going to school, work, churches, cooking or even participating in sports.

Increasing access to menstrual hygiene products

The lack of essential menstrual products and quality sanitation resources imposes further restrictions on the issue.

According to UNICEF, millions of menstruating girls and women all over the world lack access to necessities like sanitary towels, clean water and private spaces such as toilets.

Promoting menstrual equity

Menstrual hygiene day is crucial as it paves way for awareness and change. 28th serves as a day where non-profit organisations, government and other key private institutions call for, and provide menstrual equity.

Menstrual health in general is no longer just an issue for women, but an issue for all humankind. The earlier people understand this, the easier it will be for people to come up with helpful solutions.

In the end, this day is for equality and empowerment just as it is for hygiene. If we strive to fight stigma, educate women and men alike, we create a world where everyone feels safe and menstruation is no longer a secret topic.