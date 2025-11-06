The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has issued a public advisory to fitness trainer, body builder and influencer Antony Gachau Njoroge, warning him against promoting prescription-only medicines in online videos.

In a letter dated November 5, 2025, signed by Dr Wairimu Mbogo, President of PSK, the society said it had noted that some of Gachau’s health-related content involved the discussion of prescription-only drugs such as semaglutides, medicines commonly used for managing diabetes and weight loss.

According to PSK, such communication could mislead the public by encouraging direct-to-consumer promotion of prescription medicines, which is prohibited under Kenyan law.

Popular fitness trainer and body builder Gachau Njoroge

“Your intent to inform and help is commendable,” the letter reads in part.

However, communicating about prescription-only medicines unfortunately falls within direct-to-consumer promotion… which is restricted under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act and related regulations.

PSK’s warning and recommendations

The professional body, which regulates pharmacists and upholds public health standards, reminded Gachau that only licensed medical practitioners can promote or recommend prescription drugs.

It cited three key legal frameworks:

The Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244)

The Guidelines on Advertising, Promotion, and Marketing of Medicines and Health Products (2021), and

The Code of Ethics for Pharmacists in Kenya.

PSK urged Gachau to review and remove any content directing the public toward purchasing prescription-only medicines, refrain from posting similar content in the future, and instead focus on areas such as nutrition, fitness, and preventive care that align with public wellness goals.

Fitness influencer under scrutiny

Gachau, a Nairobi-based personal trainer and competitive bodybuilder, has built a strong following online for his approach to fitness and nutrition.

His recent video discussing semaglutides, a class of drugs that includes Ozempic and GLP-1 , sparked mixed reactions, with some followers praising his openness while others questioned the legality of such content.

PSK’s letter signals a broader warning to social media influencers and wellness coaches who share health-related advice online.

The society emphasised that while health education is important, communication about prescription drugs must remain within medical and legal boundaries.

“We appreciate your influence and commitment to improving health awareness,” PSK stated, “but urge you to collaborate with qualified pharmacists and health experts to ensure your messages remain compliant and evidence-based.”

As of press time, Gachau had not publicly responded to the advisory.