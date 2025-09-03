For motorists: 5 car brands that are most likely to be stolen in Kenya

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) released its motor vehicle theft report, revealing trends in car thefts across the country in the last year.

The data compiled from January to December 2024 also highlights the types of vehicles, registration numbers, and circumstances most vulnerable to criminals.

Motorist stuck along Magadi Road after Multimedia students barricade the road

Decline in Car Thefts

A total of 327 vehicles were reported stolen in 2024, down from 419 in 2023, a 28% reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decline points to improved security systems, greater vigilance by car owners, and increased law enforcement efforts.

Most Stolen Vehicle Makes

The report shows that Toyota models remain the top target, accounting for 54.91% of all thefts. Other brands on the list include:

Isuzu – 12.88%

Mazda – 7.06%

Nissan – 5.83%

Mitsubishi – 3.99%

Toyota’s dominance reflects its popularity and widespread use in Kenya, making it both valuable and accessible to thieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cars in a parking lot

Vehicle Body Types at Risk

Criminals appear to prefer certain vehicle body types, with station wagons topping the list (67.8%).

Other commonly stolen categories include:

Lorries – 11.46%

Saloons – 6.81%

Pick-ups – 3.72%

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Number Trends

The report further revealed that a vehicle’s registration number can also signal its level of risk.

Cars with registration plates beginning with KD were the most targeted, accounting for just over half of all thefts at 50.15%.

They were followed by KCs at 35.17%, while vehicles registered under the KB series made up 10.40% of the cases.

The least affected were cars with KAs, representing only 1.83% of reported thefts.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features New number plates with hidden securtity features

Colour and Value Patterns

The colour of a vehicle also appeared to influence theft patterns. White cars were the most frequently stolen, making up 39.8% of reported cases, followed by silver vehicles at 16.72%.

Black cars ranked third at 15.38%, showing that neutral-toned vehicles tend to be the most attractive targets for criminals.

In terms of insurance value, 32.52% of stolen vehicles were worth less than Sh1 million, while 27.3% exceeded Sh3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most expensive stolen vehicle was a Mitsubishi lorry valued at Sh12.2 million.

Circumstances of Theft

The report also made it clear that theft did not always involve the disappearance of an entire vehicle.

In fact, theft of parts was the most common scenario, accounting for 54.28% of all cases.

Another 31.91% of vehicles were stolen while parked, often in unsecured or poorly monitored areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, hijackings were relatively less frequent, representing 7.24% of reported incidents.

A photo of vehicles in traffic jam along Thika Superhighway

Recovery Rates Still a Concern

Despite the drop in thefts, recovery rates remain low. Only 15.92% of stolen vehicles were recovered in 2024, though this was an improvement from 11.72% in 2023.

What This Means for Car Owners

ADVERTISEMENT

AKI noted that all stolen vehicle data is integrated into its Insurance Motor Database System (IMIDS), helping underwriters flag previously stolen cars before issuing certificates.