Quiet shifts transforming masculinity & influencing new generation of men

November 19, every year, is International Men’s Day, a day to celebrate men’s contributions, reflect on the challenges they face, and highlight how masculinity is evolving.

In Kenya, traditional ideas of manhood, toughness, stoicism, and the role of sole provider, are changing.

Men are increasingly embracing emotional intelligence, care, and self-awareness, creating a more nuanced understanding of strength and identity.

This transformation reflects wider societal, economic, and cultural shifts, showing that masculinity is no longer a rigid construct but a dynamic identity shaped by experience, reflection, and choice.

Here are different ways men have evolved and adopted new approaches to masculinity, embracing vulnerability, emotional intelligence, and roles that challenge traditional stereotypes.

1. Embracing emotional vulnerability

Contemporary masculinity now recognises that emotional openness is a strength rather than a weakness.

Men are beginning to confront long-standing pressures to suppress feelings such as sadness, fear, and anxiety.

This involves acknowledging emotions, seeking help when necessary, and creating spaces where vulnerability is normalised.

By breaking away from the idea that men must always appear strong and unshakable, men are redefining strength as the ability to engage honestly with internal and general life experiences.

Ultimately, emotional vulnerability encourages self-awareness and resilience, offering a broader and more balanced perspective on what it means to be a man.

2. Redefining fatherhood

Masculinity is increasingly shaped by evolving notions of fatherhood. Modern men are redefining their role by emphasising presence, care, and guidance, rather than focusing solely on financial and material provision.

This includes active participation in everyday caregiving, emotional support, and moral development of children.

By expanding the concept of fatherhood, men challenge the expectation that authority or dominance defines their value, creating a more engaged and responsible model of masculinity.

This shift has broader societal implications, fostering stronger family relationships and encouraging younger generations to embrace holistic approaches to gender roles.

Masculinity, in this sense, becomes less about control and more about nurturing, accountability, and contributing to the growth and wellbeing of others.

3. Breaking career stereotypes

Men are increasingly pursuing professions previously seen as ‘feminine,’ challenging assumptions about gendered work. This demonstrates that competence and dedication are not defined by gender but by skill and commitment.

Choosing careers that align with personal interests, rather than societal expectations, allows men to express a broader spectrum of identity.

By defying rigid occupational stereotypes, men redefine masculinity as adaptable and multifaceted, proving that authenticity and purpose take precedence over conformity.

This evolution also has societal benefits, promoting inclusivity and respect across professional environments, and encouraging a culture where personal fulfilment, rather than adherence to gender norms, drives career choices.

4. Prioritising health and wellbeing

Modern masculinity recognises that attending to both physical and mental health is essential.

Men are increasingly aware that ignoring symptoms or avoiding self-care is harmful, and that strength includes the courage to seek help.

A photo of men having a chat Photo: Courtesy

Emphasising holistic wellbeing, including mental health, exercise, nutrition, and rest, challenges the outdated notion that men must endure suffering silently.

Prioritising health fosters emotional stability, and longevity, allowing men to fulfil responsibilities effectively while maintaining balance in personal and professional life.

5. Challenging toxic masculinity

A growing awareness of the harmful effects of traditional masculine norms is reshaping behaviour.

Men are questioning patterns of aggression, dominance, and emotional suppression that historically defined manhood.

Redefining masculinity involves embracing empathy, collaboration, and accountability, both personally and socially.

By rejecting harmful behaviours, men are creating more inclusive and responsible identities, recognising that strength can coexist with respect, humility, and ethical decision-making.

This conscious reflection on behaviour encourages healthier interactions, reduces conflict, and supports societal progress, demonstrating that masculinity can be both principled and compassionate.

6. Integrating soft skills and emotional intelligence

Modern masculinity increasingly values soft skills such as empathy, communication, and conflict resolution.

Men are learning that effective leadership, both in professional and personal contexts, relies on emotional intelligence rather than dominance or authoritarianism.

By integrating these skills, men can build meaningful relationships, navigate complex social environments, and respond adaptively to challenges.

This shift emphasises collaboration and understanding as central components of manhood, challenging outdated notions that toughness alone defines masculine competence.

Recognising the importance of soft skills contributes to a more holistic, balanced conception of masculinity, one that values insight, perspective, and relational awareness alongside traditional notions of strength.

7. Celebrating diversity in masculinity

The concept of masculinity is no longer a rigid, one-size-fits-all identity. Men today express themselves through a wide range of behaviours, emotions, and roles that reflect personal choice rather than societal dictate.

Strength, creativity, care, and emotional openness are all valid forms of masculinity, expanding what it means to be a man in Kenya.

Men need to talk about these challenges more openly [iStock]

Celebrating this diversity allows men to construct identities that are authentic and contextually relevant, embracing individuality while challenging stereotypes.