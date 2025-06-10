The 6th edition of the Kikuyu Love Sessions just wrapped up. This is the second edition of the event to be held this year, after the Mothers and Melodies edition held in February.

June edition’s theme, More Than Friends, featured several Kikuyu artists performing an ensemble of songs, most Kikuyu and some contemporary.

Which artists’ sets stuck to the theme with their set list? And whose performances had fans on their feet? We break them down.

Njugush, an MC in his element

It’s rare to see Njugush MC.

Fans mostly see Njugush the comedian and occasionally Njugush the active citizen, Njugush the MC is a creative mastermind to behold.

Having stepped on stage shortly after noon on Saturday, he steered the show until its closing moments at 1.00 am on Sunday.

He led fans in welcoming artistes to the stage and also led them in singing along to music from legendary Kikuyu hits, such as 'Mugithi' by Kayamba Africa.

Instrumental in keeping the programme moving, Njugush was also a ball of energy on the stage and he could be seen dancing along to the music at every stage of the show.

Wyre the headliner

Wyre on stage at Kikuyu Love Sessions

It's true what they say, Wyre doesn't age.

Belting hit after hit off his discography, Wyre had the crowd on their feet throughout his performance.

His set began with a soulful live rendition of his 2006 hit single 'Chuki', before the Lovechild performed 'Mwanake', his 2013 collaboration with Mugithi legend JB Maina.

Immediately after, fans were treated to a live rendition of his timeless hits 'Kingston Girl' and 'Nakupenda Pia', his 2013 collaboration with Jamaican superstar Alaine.

Wyre also incorporated highly popular dance styles within his set, appealing to the majorly youthful audience by leading them in dances such as 'mapangalee', where dancers use their arms to rhythmically mimic blades.

Sultry tunes from Muringi Matheri

Muringi is a fan-favourite at the Kikuyu Love Sessions stage, having performed at the very first edition in October 2023 that brought her to the forefront of the Kikuyu music industry. She impressed yet again for the More than Friends edition.

A pleasant surprise for Kikuyu music lovers was the singer gracing the stage during Ayrosh's set to perform 'Nuu', a joint 2020 collaboration with more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

Muringi has also performed at several other Kikuyu Love Sessions, including the February 2025 'Mothers and Melodies' edition held at Thayu Farm in Tigoni and the 2nd edition of the festival held in October 2023.

Mutoriah riding high on his hit 'Beta'

Mutoriah performing at Kikuyu Love Sessions

Starting off with ‘Beta’ a self-soothing ballad about unrequited love that has more than 4 million streams on Spotify, Mutoriah’s set comprised his greatest hits.

Soon transitioning to 'Lonely', his 2022 single that also crossed 1 million streams on Spotify, Mutoriah’s performance saw fans singing along to every line.

The hitmaker would leave the stage shortly after dusk but would come back later to feature alongside Ayrosh, performing several of his collaborations with the star.

Ayrosh, Mr Karekeee's electric performance

Ayrosh on stage at Kikuyu Love Sessions

“Mr Karekee” brought the house down. He was also notably the last artist to perform.

Hitting the stage at around midnight, Ayrosh took to the stage to perform several of his bangers, starting off with his timeless anthem 'Maheni' followed by an electric performance of 'Superstar', the lead single off his latest equally titled album, ‘Superstar’

Ayrosh also took the chance to introduce fans to several other new-school Kikuyu artists, performing joint collaborations such as 'Jangwani' and 'Mwanake Millennial' with Mutoriah and 'Kairetu' with Wanjine the Wan.

Wanjine the Wan

Jukebox The Band at Kikuyu Love Sessions

The three-man band handled instrumentals for several of the night's stars, including Ayrosh, Mutoriah, Wanjine and Nyawira Siren.

Ayrosh, Mutoriah and a member of the Jukebox Band

The instrumentalists also manned drums, guitar and saxophone for Wyre's performance, bringing his timeless hits to life.

Nyawira Siren staying true to her roots

Another regular of the Kikuyu Love Sessions, Nyawira Siren impressed the crowd with her sultry voice, combined with deep lyrics touching on various aspects of the Kikuyu culture.

She performed her song 'Muciari', an ode to parents, who are seen as guiders and blessings in Kikuyu culture. The song also wishes blessings on all parents.