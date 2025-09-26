The Concours d’Elegance is known across the region as a glamorous blend of classic cars, high fashion, and family entertainment.

Behind this annual spectacle was one constant figure: Bob Dewar, the man who kept the event running for fifty-four years of his life.

The 2025 edition is the first to be held in his absence following his death in March this year.

For over five decades, Dewar was the driving force and public face of an event that has become a cornerstone of Kenya's motorsport and social calendar.

Bob Dewar, long-serving Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club (Kenya) from 1972 until his death, personally founded the Concours d'Elegance in 1970.

He acted as the Event Director from its inception, steering it from a small gathering of enthusiasts into the most prestigious event of its kind on the African continent.

Early life

Bob Dewar was born in Nairobi, Kenya, to English parents.

His father served as an army officer during the colonial era and later worked as a librarian and administrator in the colonial government.

He completed his schooling in Nairobi, attending Nairobi Primary School, Kilimani Primary School and the Prince of Wales School, now Nairobi School.

He finished his O-Levels in 1952 and his A-Levels in 1954.

After his A-Levels he went to the University of Oxford in Britain to study law.

Though law was his formal degree, he did not pursue legal practice as his primary vocation.

From a young age, Dewar was captivated by the world of motorsport.

This interest would ultimately become his professional life and legacy far from the courtrooms in which his parents' expectations lay in.

A new path in Kenya

Rejecting a legal career in Britain, Bob Dewar moved to Kenya, where he found his calling in public relations.

He became a key figure in promoting major events like the Safari Rally, placing him at the centre of Kenya's automotive community.

It was here he noticed a gap. While racing had its stage, there was no event dedicated solely to the art and preservation of classic vehicles.

Frank Hetimier (left) hands Alfa Romeo Owners Club chairman Bob Dewar an Alfa Romeo car model during the launch of the 2012 Concours D'elegance at Nairobi Club on March 21, 2012

This realisation provided the spark for the Concours d'Elegance, an idea that would grow into his life's work.

Dewar lived in Nairobi for most of his life and built his publicity practice from the city, remaining an active figure in Kenya’s motoring and events community until his death.

Building the Concours d'Elegance

With the backing of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, Dewar launched the first Concours d'Elegance in 1970.

The initial event was modest, with a straightforward goal: to encourage enthusiasts to maintain their vehicles and reward the best-preserved cars and motorcycles.

The Concours d'Elegance showcase featuring classic cars

From the outset, Dewar established the rigorous standards that would become the event's hallmark.

It was not simply a show; it was a competition where judging was based on maintenance, cleanliness, and, most importantly, authenticity.

Under his direction, the Concours grew steadily from a small club gathering into a major fixture on the national calendar, finding its permanent home at the Nairobi Racecourse, which has hosted all 52 past editions of the event.

Recognising the need for broader appeal, Dewar strategically expanded the programme beyond just the competing vehicles.

He introduced live music, fashion themes, and children's entertainment, transforming the event from a niche interest into a vibrant day out.

This formula proved immensely successful.

The event's reputation for quality and its festive atmosphere began to attract competitors from across the continent, including Uganda, Tanzania, and South Africa, cementing its status as the Africa Concours d'Elegance.

Dewar did more than create a car show; he built an enduring institution and a cross-border community dedicated to celebrating automotive heritage.

Beyond Concours d'Elegance

Beyond his work with the Concours, Dewar was a prominent figure in Kenya’s motoring scene.

He founded and ran Bob Dewar Publicity and was repeatedly cited as an authority on motorsport and vehicle preservation.

Bob Dewar

He was a pioneer of media operations for high-profile events, including the Safari Rally , and his firm and offices were long associated with event communications and Concours administration.

As a member of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), he contributed to the governance and promotion of motorsport at a national level.

His role was not just that of a commentator but also an active participant in the sport's administration.

An enduring legacy

Bob Dewar's death in March 2025 after a short illness marked the end of an era for Kenyan motorsport.

For over five decades, the Concours d'Elegance created a benchmark for quality that encouraged enthusiasts to restore and maintain automotive history.

Mr.Bob Dewar, the Event Director of the Africa Concours d’Elegance, receiving award at the 2021 FIA Heritage Cup

That the event continues is a direct result of his work in building a self-sustaining institution, one with a foundation strong enough to outlive its founder.

The high standards he established and the community he brought together are now embedded in the event itself.

