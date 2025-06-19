Second-hand clothing thrives in Kenya's fashion scene. It meets economic needs, cultural trends, and lifestyle appeal for youth entrepreneurs.

It is fashion trend, that also drives economy and a cultural identity. From markets like Gikomba to social media resale pages, they provide affordable style, create jobs for millions and empower youth entrepreneurship.

Thrift clothes [Image Credit: Capital FM]

It is where hustle meets fashion making, the industry’s dominance stems from providing vast opportunities that align well with young Kenyans’ entrepreneurial spirit.

Should new clothing prices remain high and as the middle class grows, thrift clothing will continue to rule the youth fashion scene.

A thrift dress is on display for online sale

Youth entrepreneurship also thrives here because second-hand fashion offers low barriers to entry and high demand.

Affordability of second-hand clothes

Second-hand clothes are often relatively cheaper than new imports, making them accessible to a wide range of Kenyans across different income levels.

Thrift clothes in a store [Image Credit: Unleash Mag]

Thrifted clothes often sell for as low as KSH 100, especially when freshly offloaded from a bale, which is relatively affordable to most people.

This massive price difference is one of the biggest drivers of thrift's popularity, especially among young people looking for stylish yet budget-friendly fashion.

Many buyers can afford to buy multiple second-hand clothes at the cost of a single new one, making it the best practical and economical option.

Its popularity is driven by mass appeal

What was once seen as a low-income option has now become a fashion statement embraced by influencers sharing hauls and thrift experts advising on budget and best spots to try out.

Thrift clothes on display [Image Credit: Flickr]

Due to thrift culture experts on platforms like Tiktok directing people how to navigate local markets like Gikomba, Toi and Ngara, thrift clothing now enjoys widespread acceptance and demand.

According to Business Insider Africa, Kenya surpassed Nigeria to become Africa’s top importer of second-hand clothes.

Importing approximately Sh38.5 billion worth of second-hand clothes in 2023, these figures underline how deeply entrenched thrifting is in the daily lives of Kenyans in general.

Thrift clothes

Mitumba stalls dominate major open-air markets and pop-ups, while social media boosts its reach by turning thrifting into an interactive and aspirational experience.

It is a source of jobs and entrepreneurship

Thrifting also offers accessible income opportunities to a wide range of Kenyans, especially the youth becoming one of the largest employers in the country.

A young man selling thrift clothes [Image Credit: Business Today]

For many young Kenyans, selling thrift clothes is one of the most practical entry points into entrepreneurship.

As a business, it requires little capital to start yet the returns could be significant if one has carefully planned, is consistent and strategic.

Additionally, the sector has allowed many to scale up their operations, starting small and later expanding into larger businesses or creating online stores and full-time careers.

It has become both a cultural and a sustainability trend

Thrift has become a fashion statement for many young Kenyans who turn thrifted clothes to stylish and eco-friendly pieces. It is now a celebrated form of self-expression and creativity.

Thrift clothes on display [Image Credit: Freepik]

As young Kenyans continue to organise thrift pop-up and fashion events such as Thrift Social Nairobi, Eco Fashion Week Kenya, they are creating vibrant platforms that showcase not only affordable fashion and sustainability.

These events attract fashion enthusiasts, content creators, and designers who curate and reimagine second-hand clothes into trendy, culturally relevant outfits.

They also serve as networking and business growth opportunities for a lot of youths in the fashion and retail sectors, creating collaborations with influencers.

It offers a wide variety and access to global fashion

One of the reasons why thrift shopping is embraced by young Kenyans is because it often includes a wide range of high-quality international brands.

A man carrying a bale of thrift clothes [Image Credit: The Eastleigh Voice]

Tacked inside bales of clothes are brands that would otherwise be unaffordable to the average buyer. These brands may be Zara, H&M, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Burberry, all selling at just a fraction of their original retail prices.

This gives thrift lovers a unique chance to access global fashion trends without breaking the bank. For fashion-conscious youth, this means they can dress stylishly and keep up with global styles.

Many young people have discovered how to piece together fashionable outfits from these thrift finds, creating bold and trendy looks that reflect their personal style.

A way of promoting eco-consciousness and waste management

Youths are increasingly embracing thrift fashion not just for its affordability and style, but as a way to promote environmental sustainability.

By choosing second-hand clothes over fast fashion, they are actively reducing textile waste, lowering demand for mass production, and minimising the carbon footprint associated with new clothing manufacturing.

Thrifting encourages the reuse and recycling of garments, giving clothes a second life instead of allowing them to end up in landfills. Many young people also upcycle thrifted items, turning old pieces into trendy ones, or adding creative designs, further extending the lifespan of these clothes.