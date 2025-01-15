6 areas to observe about your nanny after a long break

The holiday season often disrupts routines, and returning to normalcy can be challenging for everyone, including nannies.

As a parent or guardian, the post-Christmas period is an excellent time to ensure your nanny is settling back into their role seamlessly. Here are the key areas to focus on during this transition.

1. Emotional well-being

The emotional well-being of your nanny is critical after the Christmas break. The holidays can be emotionally draining, especially if your nanny spent the season away from their family or had an overly busy schedule.

Look for signs of fatigue, stress, or irritability, and encourage open communication to understand how they are feeling. A cheerful and well-rested nanny will provide better care for your children.

2. Time management and punctuality

Time management and punctuality are important to observe. The relaxed pace of the holidays might affect your nanny's ability to keep up with household schedules.

Pay attention to their punctuality and ability to manage time effectively.

Gently remind them of routines and responsibilities, particularly if you have introduced any changes post-holiday. Consistency in caregiving ensures that your children’s needs are met effectively.

3. Adherence to household rules

Another key area to consider is adherence to household rules. The Christmas break might have introduced some leniency in rules such as screen time limits or bedtime routines. Ensure your nanny is back on track with the expected guidelines.

Reiterate any rules that may have been overlooked during the holidays and provide clarity on any new preferences you might have implemented. This helps avoid confusion and maintains order within the household.

4. Interactions with children

Pay close attention to how your nanny interacts with the children. After a holiday break, children may resist returning to their normal routines or test boundaries.

Observe how your nanny handles such situations. Patience, creativity, and positivity are essential qualities.

Offer support if challenges arise, especially with younger children who may need more time to adjust after the excitement of the holidays.

4. Hygiene and health practices

Hygiene and health practices should remain a priority, particularly during the post-holiday flu season.

Confirm that your nanny is adhering to proper hygiene protocols, such as regular handwashing and sanitising shared spaces.

Encourage them to monitor their health and rest if they feel unwell. These practices are crucial for protecting your family’s health.

5. Financial considerations

The financial aspect of your nanny's role is another area that might need attention. The holiday season can strain finances, and your nanny may be feeling the effects.

Ensure that all salary expectations, bonuses, or reimbursements are settled and discuss any concerns openly.

Financial clarity and fairness are important for maintaining a respectful working relationship.

6. Performance and commitment

Observe your nanny’s overall performance and commitment after the break. Some nannies might struggle to regain focus or enthusiasm for their role.