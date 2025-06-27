The immune-supporting, joint-soothing, and hydrating properties make beef bone broth a perfect ally against the challenges of wet, chilly days.

With a simple recipe, you can transform simple bones into a golden elixir that comforts body and soul. So, as the rainy season of July starts, consider a mug of bone broth as your shield against the cold.

Beef bone broth

There is nothing quite like a steaming bowl of beef bone broth to warm the body. This nutrient-dense drink simmered for hours to extract the essence of bone marrow, and connective tissues, has been a staple in traditional diets across cultures for centuries.

Beyond its comforting warmth, beef bone broth is celebrated for its health benefits, making it an ideal companion for the days when colds and flu often lurk around.

Its continued popularity, particularly in colder months, aligns with a broader wellness trend, as most people continue to embrace it.

Beef bone broth

The cold, rainy season, typically associated with increased fever and joint discomfort, makes bone broth a fitting remedy due to its warming and nourishing properties.

Origin Beef Bone Broth and its Health Benefits

Historically, bone broth’s roots can be traced to ancient civilisations, including the Chinese, Egyptians, and Greeks, who used it medicinally.

In mediaeval Britain, bone broths formed the basis of hearty soups and stews consumed in winter months to combat illness and hunger.

It later gained renewed popularity in the West through the paleo and ancestral health movements, which advocate for traditional food preparation methods.

Benefits of bone broth

Traditionally simmered for 12 to 24 hours, the broth is made by boiling beef bones, often with marrow, cartilage, and connective tissue,alongside vegetables, herbs, and vinegar.

A key component of the broth is collagen, which converts to gelatin during cooking, reducing joint stiffness and conditions such as arthritis.

Once boiled for long, extracted gelatin, collagen, minerals, and amino acids believed to aid in immunity, digestion, and joint health.

Simple Recipe For Beef Bone Broth

According to how you prefer your broth, there are different ways on how one can prepare to meet this.

Served beef bone broth

This recipe example is straightforward, requiring minimal ingredients and accessible cooking methods, making it ideal for home cooks.

Ingredients for Beef Bone Broth

1.5 kg or a desired amount of beef bones (marrow bones, knuckles or any joint bones)

2 litres of water (enough to cover the bones)

1 medium onion, halved (no need to peel)

1 carrots, roughly chopped

2 sticks celery, roughly chopped

2 bay leaves and 4 peppercorns (optional)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (helps draw out minerals)

A handful of fresh parsley (optional, for a brighter flavour)

Sea or normal salt, to taste

Method of making Beef Bone Broth

Place the desired amount of beef bones on a baking sheet then roast for 40 minutes in a preheated oven to 450°F (230°C) and turn it halfway through for even browning.

Transfer the roasted bones to a large stockpot. If preferred, add chopped vegetables, a bit of apple cider vinegar, bay leaf, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Served beef bone soup

Add a good amount of water until the bones are covered, bring to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface to ensure clarity.

Simmer gently for 12-24 hours, adding water if needed to keep the bones submerged. Longer simmering, up to 24 hours, allows for greater nutrient extraction.