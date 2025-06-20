5 essentials that unexpectedly get costlier during July–August chill

As the chill of July and August sweeps nears in Kenya, particularly in urban areas such as Nairobi, the cost of staying warm and healthy is set to affect household budgets in more ways than one.

While it’s common to see a rise in the prices of some products and services, there are a few unexpected ones that many Kenyans may overlook.

This article breaks down five surprising items likely to experience price shifts and contrasts them with those we commonly expect to see impacted by the cold season.

Unexpected price changes Kenyans may overlook

1. Common cold and flu medication

While people expect to fall ill more often during colder months, many don’t factor in the rising demand for over-the-counter remedies.

The increase in cases of flu, colds, and respiratory infections causes pharmacies to record higher sales volumes. As demand spikes, particularly for popular brands, prices can follow suit.



Additionally, stock shortages may occur in local chemists, further driving up costs.

Fake Augmentin has a red blister, real Augmentin is purple - Pharmacy and Poisions Board

2. Laundromat services

The cold and damp weather makes it difficult to air-dry clothes at home. For Nairobians who rely on balconies or hanging lines, drying laundry in this season becomes a challenge.

As a result, many turn to laundromats or professional cleaning services to not only clean but also dry clothes efficiently. The higher demand may push prices up slightly, particularly for fast-dry options or bulk services.

3. Gas refill services

Cooking more frequently at home due to the colder weather, combined with heating water for bathing or hot beverages, can significantly increase household gas usage.

As consumption rises, gas refill vendors may adjust their prices to match demand or compensate for supply delays, especially if distribution is affected by bad weather in some areas.

4. Carpets and floor mats

This is often overlooked. With colder floors during the season, more people look to furnish their homes with additional rugs, mats, or thicker carpets to retain warmth.

This seasonal demand can lead to a rise in prices at home décor stores and supermarkets. Some vendors even introduce 'cold season bundles' with slightly inflated prices.

5. Children’s and baby clothing

Unlike adult clothing, which may be recycled or layered, children outgrow theirs quickly. Parents often have to buy new, warmer clothes as temperatures drop.



Increased demand for baby rompers, jumpers, fleece-lined outfits, and socks means traders in markets like Gikomba and online baby boutiques may raise prices slightly, especially on weekends and during school breaks.

Price changes Kenyans expect during the cold season

6. Leafy vegetables

Vegetables such as sukuma wiki, spinach, and managu are staple greens in most Kenyan homes. Unfortunately, these crops are sensitive to cold weather and may not grow as abundantly.

The reduced supply, coupled with high demand for warm vegetable-based meals, leads to noticeable price hikes in supermarkets and open-air markets.

Farmers also incur higher costs in managing crops during the season, which are passed on to consumers.

7. Power bills

With households turning to electric heaters, hot showers, and extended lighting hours due to gloomy skies, energy consumption rises significantly.

Many Kenyans using prepaid meters may notice tokens running out faster than usual. Even without adding new appliances, daily power use increases subtly, especially in homes with children or elderly members who require constant warmth.

8. Heaters

It comes as no surprise that heaters fly off the shelves during the cold season. As soon as the chill sets in, hardware stores and electronics shops see a surge in purchases of electric, gas, or oil heaters.

This heightened demand often results in limited stock and slightly increased prices. Sellers also know this is the season to make profits, so promotional deals from earlier months disappear, replaced by premium pricing.

A photo of an electric heater

Preparing adequately for the season ahead